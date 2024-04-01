Safflower Oil Market is estimated to reach US$293.812 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.62%
The safflower oil market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% from US$200.384 million in 2022 to US$293.812 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the safflower oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$293.812 million by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the safflower oil market during the forecasted period is the versatile applications of safflower oil in the pharma or cosmetic sector and food processing sector. It has gained popularity with its high nutritional value, health benefits, and omega-6 fatty acid contents which contributes to the market growth.
Another factor that boosts the sales of safflower oil in the market is the rising awareness among consumers for a healthy lifestyle has fuelled the market growth. Also, the safflower oil antioxidants and moisturizing properties make it suitable for skincare and haircare products which will positively affect the market over the forecast period.
The safflower oil market, by grade, is divided into two types- High-oleic and high-linoleic. Safflower oil is available in two types in the market high-oleic and high-linoleic. The high-oleic oil has monosaturated fat that makes up the oil which makes it healthy and high-linoleic is comprised of more polyunsaturated fats which is less healthy compared to high-oleic oil. Therefore, these different types of oil variety available are predicted to grow the market.
The safflower oil market, by application, is divided into two types- dietary and non-dietary. People who have a strict diet due to health conditions can use dietary safflower oil which will not affect their dietary needs. Hence, the availability of a variety of applications for the end user is anticipated to fuel the market.
The safflower oil market, by end-user, is divided into three types- Food processing, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, and paints and coatings. There is a variety of applications of safflower oil across industries like food and pharma. For instance, in the cosmetics industry, the rich antioxidants and moisturizing qualities of safflower oil make it useful in the production of haircare and skincare products, and this variety of applications across several industries is contributing to market growth.
The safflower oil market, by distribution channel, is divided into two types- online and offline. The availability of safflower oil is across both online and offline distribution channels to cater to different customer needs. Customer who likes to shop online and at their convenience anytime can buy safflower oil at online retail shops. Therefore, the availability of safflower oil at different distribution channels is predicted to fuel the market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the safflower oil market during the forecasted period as this region has growth in end-user demand for safflower oil with its low-fat quality has bolstered the production of safflower oil in the region. Also, the growing awareness of healthy lifestyles among the general public in the region coupled with the shift towards low-fat food consumption with qualities like improved overall metabolism, low cholesterol, and improved blood pressure and sugar. These factors are anticipated to boost the overall safflower market over the forecast period in the region.
The research includes several key players from the safflower oil market, such as Merck KgaA, Connoils LLC, Adams Group, Centra Foods, Rakesh Sandal Industries, Aayudhara, Gustav Hees Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Medikonda Nutrients, Montana Dakota Brands, Catania Spagna.
The market analytics report segments the safflower oil market using the following criteria:
• By Grade:
o High-oleic
o High-linoleic
• By Application:
o Dietary
o Non-Dietary
• By End-User:
o Food Processing
o Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals
o Paints and coatings
o Others
• By Distribution Channel:
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Merck KgaA
• Connoils LLC
• Adams Group
• Centra Foods
• Rakesh Sandal Industries
• Aayudhara
• Gustav Hees Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH
• Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
• Medikonda Nutrients
• Montana Dakota Brands
• Catania Spagna
