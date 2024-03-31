Leading West Sussex Chartered Accountants, James Todd & Co, Open New Offices, Expanding Services and Expertise

Chartered accountants in Sussex UK, James Todd & Co, open New Drayton House, Chichester offices due to continued expansion

West Sussex-based Chartered Accountancy firm, James Todd & Co, has relocated to accommodate a rapidly expanding workforce of tax, finance and sector specialists. The practice, with over three decades of expertise, has moved to Drayton House, which has a larger office space and brings together business finance experts from former separate locations in Lavant and Northgate, Chichester.

The firm offers comprehensive business accounting support and consultancy services, including statutory audit, management accounting, taxation advice, business formation services, cloud-based accounting and its Goals to Growth mentoring programme for ambitious businesses.

The strategic relocation to Drayton House is a significant milestone for James Todd & Co and is part of the firm's long-term plan to accommodate business expansion while enhancing service delivery. The new, larger premises will not only provide a more spacious and modern working environment for the staff but will also allow the firm to better support its growing client base across the UK.

Michelle Buzzard FCA, Partner at James Todd & Co expressed her enthusiasm about the move, stating, “We are delighted to welcome clients to Drayton House, where we have combined our team from across our previously separate offices. This ensures that our clients and businesses across the Southeast and beyond can access a wide range of expertise and advice in one space - with the customary professionalism and jargon-free advice they expect.

Our teams include highly experienced advisers working in sectors with unique challenges and opportunities, including property and construction, health and social care, food & hospitality, charities and not-for-profit, and technology. They work closely with our tax consultants and business mentors to offer an end-to-end service for all financial and business planning requirements.

This move comes after several years of expansion as we respond to evolving needs and the pressures businesses face. We recently extended our in-house statutory audit team to offer additional capacity and now have a fantastic team of over 40 staff, including our six directors.

Existing and new business clients alike are welcome to visit us at Drayton House to see our new offices or to schedule catch-up meetings with their usual adviser or accountancy contact at any time.”

Drayton House is a beautiful office complex close to all major transport networks, including the A259 and A27, just nine minutes by car from Chichester city centre. The refurbished period property includes plenty of on-site parking for visiting clients, and a generous courtyard entrance.

Oliver Read FCCA ACA, Audit & Assurance Director at James Todd & Co, also commented on the expansion, "As we grow, our commitment to supporting larger businesses in the UK with comprehensive accounting and financial support remains unwavering. The new premises in Drayton will allow us to deliver even more effective and efficient solutions to our clients, including catering for the substantial increase in demand for statutory audit services"

The move to Drayton House marks a new chapter in James Todd & Co's history, reflecting the firm's ongoing success and its future aspirations. Clients, partners, and staff can look forward to benefiting from the opportunities that this new space will bring.

About James Todd & Co.

James Todd & Co is a well-established practice of Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors. It is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the ICAEW’s Practice Assurance Scheme.

The practice remains committed to innovative approaches and provides independent recommendations around tech solutions, such as cloud-enabled accounting software, to ensure business clients stay current and access tools that reduce cost while introducing time-savings and improvements in productivity.

As the practice has grown, it remains known for its friendly, personal approach to delivering financial advice, accounting services, and tax advisory support without technical jargon or terminologies that create barriers to understanding for businesses.

Based just outside Chichester at its newly announced location, the practice offers prospective clients a Complimentary Financial Review. This consultation includes an appraisal of the business's financial position and overarching aims to enable the accountancy team to suggest services that will add value or refer clients with specific requirements to the most appropriate member of its multi-skilled team.



For more information about James Todd & Co. and its services, please visit www.jamestoddandco.co.uk.

