Behavioral Biometrics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Behavioral Biometrics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Behavioral Biometrics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the behavioral biometrics market size is predicted to reach $5.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%.

The growth in the behavioral biometrics market is due to rising data breach cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest behavioral biometrics market share. Major players in the behavioral biometrics market include BioCatch Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NuData Security Inc., LexisNexis Corporation, Ping Identity Holding Corporation, Fair Isaac and Company.

Behavioral Biometrics Market Segments

• By Components: Software, Services

• By Type: Keystroke Dynamics, Gait Analysis, Signature Analysis, Voice Recognition

• By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Application: Identity Proofing, Continuous Authentication, Risk and Compliance Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention

• By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, e-Commerce, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Telecommunications, Other verticals

• By Geography: The global behavioral biometrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Behavioral biometrics refers to the area of research concerned with measuring and uniquely recognizing trends in human behavior. Behavioral biometrics examines a user's digital, physical, and cognitive behavior to distinguish between cybercriminal and lawful consumer behavior.

