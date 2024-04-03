CABLETIME Set to Dazzle at Upcoming Global Exhibitions with Innovative 8K Product Line
Company Overview
Founded in 2005, Ningbo Alline Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. stands as a vanguard in the 3C digital accessories sector. The company's unwavering focus on innovation and adherence to quality standards has been pivotal to its status in the industry. With a diverse product lineup including HUBs, DOCKs, Cables, and Adapters, the company addresses the dynamic requirements of the market. Its dedication to technological progress and excellence has established CABLETIME as a distinguished provider of premium digital solutions that complement the technology-integrated lifestyle of modern consumers.
The CABLETIME Brand
CABLETIME has become emblematic of the fusion between advanced technology and exceptional quality. The brand has cultivated a reputation for producing items that consistently surpass industry norms. Emblematic of dependability and ingenuity, the CABLETIME product range is crafted to enhance user experiences and connect sophisticated technology with daily functionality. The company's commitment to maintaining these high standards is unwavering as it grows and adapts to new market demands.
Exhibition Introduction
CABLETIME is excited to participate in two prominent international technology exhibitions, offering a prime opportunity to exhibit new advancements and interact with a global audience.
GLOBAL SOURCE Fair
Exhibition Name: GLOBAL SOURCE Fair
Dates: April 11th to 14th, 2024
Location: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
Booth Number: 6S16
Exhibition Highlights: As a significant gathering in the electronics industry, the GLOBAL SOURCE Fair is an excellent stage for CABLETIME to present its dedication to innovation and quality. The company anticipates discussions with industry experts, potential collaborators, and tech enthusiasts worldwide.
ICEE RUSSIA Show
Exhibition Name: ICEE RUSSIA Show
Dates: April 23rd to 26th, 2024
Location: EXPOCENTER MOSCOW, Russia
Booth Number: 25B44
Exhibition Highlights: Known for featuring the newest electronic products and technologies, the ICEE RUSSIA Show is an event where CABLETIME will introduce ground-breaking 8K products, affirming the company's role as a leader in global technology.
Featured Products at the Exhibitions
CABLETIME will spotlight several pioneering products at both expos, such as:
8K USB 4 Type C Cable (CT-USB4-ZG): This exemplifies swift data transfer, with a 40Gbps transmission rate and 240W charging capability, efficiently managing data-heavy tasks and ensuring supreme quality for 8K content.
8K 60Hz Bidirectional USB Type-C To DisplayPort Cable (CT-CBD8K-ZG): Facilitating signal transmission in both directions and supporting resolutions up to 8K/60Hz, this cable is ideal for those requiring top-tier visual performance.
Premium 8K HDMI 2.1 Cable (CT-HD8K-AG): Precision-engineered for optimal signal integrity with gold-plated connectors and a sturdy aluminum casing, this cable is crafted for an unparalleled 8K viewing experience.
15-in-1 8K USB-C Multiport Docking Station (CT-DK142-AG): A marvel in connectivity options, supporting dual HDMI 8K30Hz and DP 8K30Hz outputs, perfect for those needing a comprehensive and streamlined multi-screen workspace.
Future Plans
CABLETIME's path forward includes persistent innovation and expansion. Post-exhibition, the company plans to broaden its product spectrum and explore new technological domains. Emphasizing research and development, the company's aim is to maintain its lead in the 3C digital accessories market.
Conclusion
CABLETIME looks forward to engaging with professionals, collaborators, and clientele at the GLOBAL SOURCE Fair and the ICEE RUSSIA Show. The company's goal transcends product presentation, focusing on its continuous provision of superior digital solutions that enhance customer lifestyles. Inviting participation in this progressive trajectory, CABLETIME envisions a future where technological potential is fully realized, promising an era of dazzling advancements in the 3C digital accessories realm.
