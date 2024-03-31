Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,007 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / DUI #1 and False Information to Police Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A5001606                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Derby                                         

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/031/2024 @ 0026 hours

STREET: E Brighton Rd

TOWN: Brighton

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Makyla Rich

AGE:  21

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the Town of Brighton, VT. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Rich (21) of NH. Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently took Rich into custody. While investigating the crash Rich provided false information to law enforcement to implicate another person in a crime. Rich was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and release on a citation to appear in court.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7071218 T23 VSA1038 – Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7071217 T23 VSA676 – Operating After Suspension

 

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Essex County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 @ 0830 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / DUI #1 and False Information to Police Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more