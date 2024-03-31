Derby Barracks / DUI #1 and False Information to Police Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5001606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 03/031/2024 @ 0026 hours

STREET: E Brighton Rd

TOWN: Brighton

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Makyla Rich

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the Town of Brighton, VT. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Rich (21) of NH. Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently took Rich into custody. While investigating the crash Rich provided false information to law enforcement to implicate another person in a crime. Rich was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and release on a citation to appear in court.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7071218 T23 VSA1038 – Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7071217 T23 VSA676 – Operating After Suspension

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Essex County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.