Derby Barracks / DUI #1 and False Information to Police Officer
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5001606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 03/031/2024 @ 0026 hours
STREET: E Brighton Rd
TOWN: Brighton
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Makyla Rich
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? N
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the Town of Brighton, VT. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Rich (21) of NH. Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently took Rich into custody. While investigating the crash Rich provided false information to law enforcement to implicate another person in a crime. Rich was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and release on a citation to appear in court.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7071218 T23 VSA1038 – Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7071217 T23 VSA676 – Operating After Suspension
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Essex County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 @ 0830 hours
