Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 2,300 million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Key Takeaways from the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Research Report

• Short Bowel Syndrome affects females more than males.

• Ironwood entered into definitive agreement to acquire VectivBio. With this deal, the company's portfolio now includes apraglutide, asynthetic GLP-2 analogue of the third generation being studied for SBS with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). The drug received orphan drug designation for treatment of adult patients with SBS-IF.

• The leading Short Bowel Syndrome Companies working in the market include VectivBio, Zealand Pharma, 9 Meters Biopharma, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Adocia, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Surrozen, NorthSea Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising Short bowel syndrome Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Apraglutide, Glepaglutide, HM15912, and others.

• January 2023: VectivBio AG announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Apraglutide. The primary objective of the trial is to assess long-term safety and tolerability of apraglutide in subjects with SBS-IF.

• January 2023: Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for HM15912 Active. This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept (PoC), Phase 2 study to assess the safety, PK, and PD of SC administration of HM15912 in adult subjects with SBS-associated intestinal failure (SBS-IF).

Short Bowel Syndrome Overview

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a complex disease that occurs due to the physical loss or the loss of function of a portion of the small and/or large intestine. SBS is generally broken down into individuals in whom the disorder is acquired during life and new borns in which the disorder is present at birth (congenital). Acquired short bowel syndrome is more common than the congenital form of the disorder.

Short Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Prevalence of Home Parenteral Nutrition (HPN) Use

• Short Bowel Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Age-Specific Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome

• Gender-Specific Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome

• Etiology-Specific Cases of Short Bowel Syndrome

Short Bowel Syndrome Treatment Landscape

The treatment of SBS is directed toward the specific symptoms that are apparent in each individual. It includes nutritional support, medications, surgery, and intestinal transplant. The specific therapeutic procedures and interventions for individuals with a short bowel syndrome might vary, depending upon numerous factors, including the specific symptoms, the site and extent of the affected portion of the small intestine, whether the colon is involved, an individual’s age and overall health, tolerance of certain medications or procedures, personal preference, and other factors.

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Insights

Despite advances in management in recent decades, SBS continues to carry a high morbidity and mortality burden. Although potentially lifesaving, PN/IV is costly, invasive, and associated with numerous complications and deleterious effects on health and quality of life. Surgical interventions, especially intestinal transplantation, are costly and are associated with substantial morbidity and high mortality. New therapies, which show promise in promoting intestinal rehabilitation and reducing dependence on PN/IV therapy, are the subject of active research. GLP-2 agonists, and more recently, GLP-1agonists have been used to increase nutrient and fluid absorption and partially or wholly ameliorate the use of PN in SBS patients.

Short Bowel Syndrome Emerging Therapies

• GATTEX (Teduglutide)

• ZORBTIVE (Somatropin)

• Intestinal transplant

• Symptomatic medications (proton pump inhibitors, choleretic agents, antidiarrheal agents, antisecretin agents, etc.)

• Surgery

Short Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics

The short bowel syndrome market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Recent clinical trials show that in the treatment of short bowel syndrome, both GLP-2 and the long-acting GLP-2 analog effectively enhance fluid absorption, leading to significant reductions in parenteral nutrition requirements. Current SBS treatments not only relieve symptoms but also enhance patients’ quality of life. Multiple organizations are actively engaged in providing information and raising awareness about such disorders. The limited treatment options for short bowel syndrome present an opportunity for the development of new therapies, creating a platform for growth in the market of short bowel syndrome.

Short Bowel Syndrome Drugs Uptake

Glepaglutide, which is being developed by Zealand Pharma, is under Phase III stage of clinical development for the treatment of patients with SBS. The drug received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of SBS in October 2017. Glepaglutide is a long-acting GLP-2 analog with an effective half-life of ~50 h. The drug is given as once- or twice-weekly dosing via autoinjector. Zealand anticipates submitting an NDA to the FDA for glepaglutide.

Apraglutide by VectivBio, is a next-generation, synthetic GLP-2 analog rationally designed with the potential to offer an improved safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in its class. In December 2018, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to apraglutide for the treatment of SBS. VectivBio is pursuing a novel clinical strategy across a range of applications for apraglutide, beginning with STARS, a global Phase III program for the treatment of SBS with intestinal failure. In May 2023, Ironwood entered into definitive agreement to acquire VectivBio. With this deal, the company's portfolio now includes apraglutide, a synthetic GLP-2 analogue of the third generation being studied for SBS with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). The drug received orphan drug designation for treatment of adult patients with SBS-IF.

HM15912 by Hanmi Pharmaceutical is a long-acting GLP-2 analog chemically conjugated with constant region of human immunoglobulin via non-peptidyl flexible linker (LAPSCOVERY). It has received orphan drug designation for SBS. In nonclinical studies, remarkable intestinal growth in animal model of SBS was observed. In additional rodent model, HM15912 achieved significantly improved intestinal growth and absorption capacity after switching fromconventional daily GLP-2 therapy.

Scope of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Short Bowel Syndrome Companies- VectivBio, Zealand Pharma, 9 Meters Biopharma, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Adocia, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Surrozen, NorthSea Therapeutics, and others.

• Short bowel syndrome Pipeline Therapies- Apraglutide, Glepaglutide, HM15912, and others.

• Short Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics: Short Bowel Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers

