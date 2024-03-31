Toyota recalls nearly 400 Lexus LX600 cars in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, March 31 -

HÀ NỘI — Toyota Motor Vietnam has issued a recall for nearly 400 Lexus LX600 cars in Việt Nam. These vehicles were manufactured in Japan between August 2, 2021 and December 25, 2023, and were imported as complete units by Toyota Vietnam for distribution in the Vietnamese market, according to the announcement from the Vietnam Register.

The recall is being conducted to update the control software of the affected vehicles. The recall program number for this particular issue is 24SD-04, as specified by Toyota. The recall period is from March 22, 2024, to March 22, 2027.

The inspection and repair process will take conducted at all authorised dealers and service stations of Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) across the country. It is expected to take approximately 30 minutes per vehicle, and the service will be provided free of charge to customers.

Toyota Vietnam has urged customers to promptly bring their vehicles to Toyota dealers nationwide to have the necessary updates performed. This is done in the interest of customer safety and the safety of their passengers. The update will be provided completely free of charge. — VNS