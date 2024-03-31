Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Size was observed to be ~USD 1,200 million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) and the UK, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report

• Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common agents of upper and lower respiratory illnesses in infants and children worldwide significant number of hospitalizations are observed each year in the 7MM in the age bracket of children less than5 years and in adults above 65 years of age.

• In the UK, the total Respiratory syncytial virus incident cases were~559,000 in 2021.

• The leading Respiratory syncytial virus Companies working in the market include Bavarian Nordic, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, ReViral, Pfizer, and others.

• Promising Respiratory syncytial virus pipeline therapies in the various stages of development include Nirsevimab, RSVpreF Vaccine, RSVpreF3 Vaccine, MVA-BN RSV Vaccine, Ad26.RSV.pre F Vaccine, mRNA-1345 Vaccine, NJ-53718678, Clesrovimab, EDP-938, MEDI8897, GS-5806, RV521, ALN-RSV01, and others.

• March 2024: Sanof announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for RSVt Vaccine. The primary purpose of the study is to assess the shedding, transmission, and genetic stability of the live-attenuated RSVt vaccine after each intranasal vaccination (56 days apart) in infants and toddlers 6 to < 24 months of age.

• March 2024: GlaxoSmithKline announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for RSVPreF3 OA investigational vaccine. The aim of this study is to demonstrate the non-inferiority (NI) of the immune response and evaluate safety of RSVPreF3 older adults (OA) investigational vaccine in adults 50-59 years of age (YOA), including those who are at increased risk (AIR) of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)-lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD), versus adults ≥60 YOA.

• March 2024: Pfizer announced a study of Phase 2 & 3 clinical trials for Sisunatovir. The purpose of this study is to learn about the safety and effects of sisunatovir. Sisunatovir is studied for the possible treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV is a virus that causes lung infections with cold-like symptoms, but it can cause severe illness in some people.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Respiratory syncytial virus market share @ Respiratory syncytial virus Market Outlook

Respiratory syncytial virus Overview

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat, lungs, and breathing passages. RSV belongs to the genus Orthopneumovirus within the family Pneumoviridae and order Mononegavirales. Members of this genus include human RSV, bovine RSV, and murine pneumonia virus. Two major antigenic subtypes of human RSV (A and B) are determined mainly by antigenic drift and duplications in RSV-G sequences but accompanied by genome-wide sequence divergence, including within RSV-F.

Respiratory syncytial virus Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prevalence

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prevalent Cases by severity

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Gender-specific Prevalence

• Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Respiratory syncytial virus epidemiology trends @ Respiratory syncytial virus Epidemiological Insights

Respiratory syncytial virus Treatment Landscape

Respiratory syncytial virus treatment is currently limited to supportive care and prophylactic antibody use. It may include hydration, supplemental oxygen, suctioning of airways, and mechanical ventilation when needed. Bronchodilators such as albuterol have long been used and studied in RSV bronchiolitis. Unfortunately, there is no clear consensus as to their effectiveness. Although extensive research has gone into studying the effect of bronchodilators in young infants and children, very limited studies or recommendations are available for adult patients with RSV infection. Because adults with RSV lower respiratory infections often have co-infections and multiple comorbidities, it is much harder to develop a guideline that applies to such a heterogeneous population.

Respiratory syncytial virus Market Insights

Advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more drug development. The market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing incident cases and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period. While the understanding of RSV pathogenesis and viral biology has increased over time, prevention of the virus is still lacking, often with severe disease burdens. RSV treatment typically involves respiratory supportive care for common symptoms, such as dyspnea, wheezing, bronchitis, and upper respiratory infection, including bronchodilators and antibiotics. The expected launch of emerging therapies is expected to create a significant shift in the overall market size during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Respiratory syncytial virus Market Dynamics

The respiratory syncytial virus market is expected to grow due to factors like increase in the patient pool and expected entry of emerging therapies. While no RSV vaccine is currently available; however, many promising vaccine candidates are in clinical trials, which will be in the respiratory syncytial virus market soon. A safe and effective vaccine could save many lives and reduce hospitalizations significantly. However, several factors will likely hamper the respiratory syncytial virus market growth. RSV is a common cause of viral respiratory disease in adults and occurs primarily in the winter months in the United States. It is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly in the young and old. There is little knowledge about the best adult therapy. Bronchodilators and steroids are generally ineffective in infants.

Respiratory syncytial virus Drugs Uptake

• Nirsevimab is an immunization that provides direct prophylactic RSV protection to all infants via an antibody to help prevent LRTI caused by RSV. Monoclonal antibodies do not require the activation of the immune system to help offer rapid and direct protection against disease. With nirsevimab, the goal is to provide rapid and direct protection to the infant through a single immunization. It is the first potential immunization to show protection against RSV in infants in a Phase III trial. Currently, the drug is being studied in Phase III. Regulatory submissions have begun in the first half of 2022. Recently in September 2022, CHMP recommended approval of BEYFORTUS (nirsevimab) for the prevention of RSV disease in infants in Europe. The company plans US submission by the second half of 2022.

• Pfizer’s investigational RSV vaccine candidate, RSVpreF, builds on foundational basic science discoveries, including those made at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which detailed the crystal structure of prefusion F, a key form of the viral fusion protein (F) that RSV uses to attack human cells. The NIH research showed that antibodies specific to the prefusion form were highly effective at blocking virus infection, suggesting a prefusion F-based vaccine may confer optimal protection against RSV. After this important discovery, Pfizer tested numerous versions of the viral protein and identified those that elicited a strong antiviral immune response in preclinical evaluation. The vaccine candidate comprises two preF proteins selected to optimize protection against RSV A and B. Currently, the company is investigating this vaccine in many Phase III clinical trials.

• RSVpreF 3 contains a recombinant subunit pre-fusion RSV antigen combined with GSK’s proprietary AS01 adjuvant, which is also used in the company’s shingles vaccine. The antigen plus adjuvant combination may help overcome the natural age-related decline in immunity that contributes to the challenge of protecting older adults from RSV disease

Scope of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market Report

Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Respiratory syncytial virus Companies- Bavarian Nordic, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Moderna, ReViral, Pfizer, and others.

• Respiratory syncytial virus pipeline therapies- Nirsevimab, RSVpreF Vaccine, RSVpreF3 Vaccine, MVA-BN RSV Vaccine, Ad26.RSV.pre F Vaccine, mRNA-1345 Vaccine, NJ-53718678, Clesrovimab, EDP-938, MEDI8897, GS-5806, RV521, ALN-RSV01, and others.

• Respiratory syncytial virus Market Dynamics: Respiratory syncytial virus Market Drivers and Barriers

Discover more about Respiratory syncytial virus Drugs in development @ Respiratory syncytial virus Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

5. Key Events

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Treatment and Management

8. Methodology

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Patient Journey

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Market Access and Reimbursement

15. RSV Reimbursement

16. KOL Views

17. Unmet Needs

18. SWOT Analysis

19. Appendix

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.