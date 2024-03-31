African American Women Trucking Association "AAWTA" hit the road for an exciting Journey to the MidAmerica Trucking Show
ATLANTA, GA, UN, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- African American Women Trucking Association (AAWTA) hit the road for an exciting Journey to the Mid-America Trucking Show
Atlanta, GA - March 31, 2024 - The African American Women Trucking Association “AAWTA” is thrilled to recap its participation at the 52nd annual Mid-America Trucking Show, which took place from May 21st to May 23rd, 2004, at the prestigious Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This renowned event, is dedicated to the heavy-duty trucking industry, and provided an exhilarating experience for all attendees.
The Mid-America Trucking Show, one of the largest gatherings in the industry, attracting a vast audience of over 56,141 trucking professionals. Spanning across a sprawling 1,000,000+ square feet location, the event showcases approx 877 exhibitors from 47 states and 15 countries, making it a pivotal platform for networking and exploration within the trucking community.
President and CoFounder, Nicole Ward, alongside Driver Development Director and Co-founder, Donna Sheppard, were eager to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the show. Their agenda included engaging with exhibitors, industry experts, and fellow AAWTA members to foster connections and exchange insights into the ever-evolving landscape of trucking.
The exhibition halls featured a diverse array of offerings, ranging from trucking apparel, accessories, and logistics services to safety equipment, financial services, and beyond. AAWTA was particularly excited to engage with exhibitors who champion diversity and inclusion within the industry, as well as those dedicated to supporting women in trucking.
Throughout the three-day event, "AAWTA" actively pursued its mission of enhancing the representation of African American women in trucking while advocating for safety and diversity within the community. The association was excited about the opportunity.
As "AAWTA" reflects on its unforgettable experience at the Mid-America Trucking Show, anticipation builds for future engagements. Looking ahead to 2025, the association eagerly anticipates returning to the event.
AAWTA emphasizes the importance of collective action and solidarity within the associations. By rallying together, can amplify our voices, share insights, and forge invaluable connections within the trucking community.
"Strength lies in numbers," affirms Nicole Ward, President and Founder of "AAWTA". "As we gear up for MATS next year, we are harnessing the collective power of our members to make a lasting impact. Together, we can seize opportunities, drive change, and elevate the representation of African American women in the trucking industry."
Through proactive engagement and collaboration, "AAWTA" aims to mobilize a diverse and dynamic contingent of members for MATS 2025. By uniting behind a shared vision of progress and empowerment, the association is poised to make a significant impression at the upcoming event.
"As we look ahead to MATS 2025, we are energized by the prospect of coming together as a unified force," says Ward.
For a recap of AAWTA's presence at the Mid-America Trucking Show, including images, footage, and further information about the association's mission, please visit www.aawta.org.
About AAWTA:
The African American Women Trucking Association (AAWTA) is a pioneering organization dedicated to promoting the interests and advancement of African American women within the trucking industry. Committed to fostering diversity, safety, and community engagement, AAWTA serves as a driving force for positive change within the trucking community.
