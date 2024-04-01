Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,842 in the last 365 days.

Kiwi Charity gives away $2m house and Tesla in Super Raffle

6 bedroom family home being raffled NZ

WIN $2m HOUSE for only $20.00

Kiwi charity creates monthly Super Raffle to give one single winner a brand new $2m house, all the furniture in it, a 2024 white Tesla Model 3 and more

Win a $2m house and Tesla Model 3 for only $20.00”
— SRT
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not-for-profits have been finding it hard to raise funds to fill their charitable purpose. One has come up with the novel idea of giving away a $2m brand new 6 bedroom house, all the furniture inside, and a white 2024 Tesla Model 3, all for a NZD$20.00 ticket.

The Suicide Reduction Trust (New Zealand) is a newly established charity with a focus on reducing suicide in New Zealand. They fund attendance on programmes that increase self-awareness and self-acceptance. SRT believe if people are more accepting of themselves and their circumstances, it would put them in a better position to then make positive decisions in their life.

The Trust has secured a brand new Kim Veltman designed house in Flat Bush, Auckland and is giving it away along with the other items as a single prize in an online Super Raffle that is now open. Full details on the raffle can be seen at www.WinAHouse.co.nz.

If successful SRT intends to raffle a new house every month and has already set up the April/May raffle but this time also added on a 10 day luxury holiday to Bali that includes all you can eat and drink (including champagne).

Ticket sales are open to Australian residents who can live in it, rent it out for holidays, or simply take the cash instead.

Early preventable sudden deaths are a growing problem in New Zealand and SRT is adamant they are going to do something about that. www.SuicideReductionTrust.org.nz

Dave Jaques
Suicide Reduction Trust
+64 274 715 734
Dave@SRT.org.nz
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You can win a $2m house and Tesla for only $20.00

You just read:

Kiwi Charity gives away $2m house and Tesla in Super Raffle

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more