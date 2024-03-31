Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Hut 8, Anavex, and Innoviz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL), and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ;INVZW). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)

Class Period: November 9, 2023 - January 18, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2024

In November 2023, Hut 8 formed following the merger of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (“Legacy Hut”) and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp. (“USBTC”) (the “Merger”). USBTC held a 50% interest in a joint venture bitcoin mining facility, located in King Mountain, Texas (the “King Mountain JV”), which was acquired in the Merger.

On January 18, 2024, at approximately 10:30 AM EST, J Capital Research published a report which alleged, inter alia, that Hut 8’s merger with USBTC was premised on a number of alleged misstatements, including (1) that the USBTC had an “undisclosed related party” as one of its largest shareholders, (2) that one of USBTC’s core assets, the King Mountain JV, “has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet,” and (3) that the Company had misstated certain finances of the King Mountain JV by failing to account for certain interest expenses. Citing individuals “highly familiar” with USBTC, the report stated that, without the Merger, USBTC would have undergone bankruptcy and that USBTC had a value estimated to be 70% less than the approximately $745 million that Hut 8 paid to acquire it.

On this news, Hut 8’s stock price fell $2.16, or 23.3%, to close at $7.12 per share on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that one of USBTC’s largest shareholders is an undisclosed related party; (2) that USBTC’s core asset has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet; (3) that the profitability of certain USBTC assets were overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Hut 8 class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HUT

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL)

Class Period: February 1, 2022 - January 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2024

The complaint alleges that on December 2, 2022, AVXL announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 clinical trial of oral ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild AD (collectively known as early AD). ANAVEX®2-73 met the primary endpoints ADAS-Cog1 and ADCS-ADL2 and key secondary endpoint CDR-SB3 with statistically significant results. An analyst questioned the Company’s claim noting “there are several key factors that point us to believe the data is provocative, but not yet compelling, given the choice of statistical analyses and other trial design/conduct ‘complexifiers’.” Additionally, a biotech journalist commented on AVXL’s findings stating “[w]hat sets Anavex apart from all the other biotechs on my radar screen is its habit of shifting the goalposts on clinical trials…Anavex announced “positive” outcomes from studies of its drug called blarcamesine — except the results were derived from efficacy endpoints that were not part of the original study designs.”

Following this news, AVXL’s stock price fell by $2.47 per share, or approximately 20% to close at $9.58.

Further on January 3, 2024, AVXL announced that results from its Phase 2/3 EXCELLENCE clinical trial for its candidate ANAVEX®2-73 in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome failed to show statistical significance towards its primary endpoints. Biotech analysts commented that “the negative study outcome was never in doubt…Anavex is a serial dissembler of clinical trial results.”

Following this news, AVXL’s stock price fell by $3.26 per share, or approximately 35%.

For more information on the Anavex class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AVXL

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ;INVZW)

Class Period: April 21, 2021 - February 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 14, 2024

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Innoviz had overstated the benefits that the Company was likely to derive from its purported contracts, partnerships, and/or collaborations with automotive companies; (ii) as a result, the Company was unlikely to achieve the level of profitability that Defendants had represented to investors; (iii) accordingly, Innoviz had overstated its business and/or financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Innoviz class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INVZ

