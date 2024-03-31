Haiti: thousands of hungry children; Mario Brutus, a Haitian entrepreneur reaches out to the Damabiah Foundation

Guelmo Alexis, President and Executive director of the Damabiah Foundation arranging the food kits Mario Brutus, the generous Haitian entrepreneur who gives back to the least fortunate in Haiti Food donated by Mario and Yvanca Jolicoeur Brutus

The catastrophic humanitarian situation has deteriorated recently with an increase in the level of violence in several neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince.

DEKMAS, HAITI, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Violence and instability in Haiti have consequences far beyond the risk of violence itself. The situation is creating a child health and nutrition crisis that could cost countless children their lives.

Amid a worsening security crisis, hunger has reached unprecedented levels in Haiti, according to a new assessment. Nearly five million people, almost half of the country's population, are now facing acute hunger and struggling to feed themselves, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis (CPI) published last week.

As violence, soaring inflation and poor harvests collide, Haiti finds itself with the worst levels of food insecurity on record.

For several years, Mario Brutus, a very generous Haitian entrepreneur, has been rehabilitating classrooms in several schools belonging to social organizations in Haiti to provide a better learning environment. It also distributes, at each start of the school year, school kits to help parents. With his wife Yvanca Jolicoeur Brutus, he also supports the Damabiah Foundation's feeding programs across the country.

Mario Brutus acts upstream by contributing to the financial empowerment of women. This involves financing projects, training in the manufacture and sale of hygiene products, as well as the distribution of production equipment to women's cooperatives. Women can thus earn income and contribute to their household expenses, such as children's education.

Mario Brutus yesterday donated a large amount of foodstuffs (cooking oil, rice, flour, cornmeal, beans, canned salmon, sardines and evaporated milk) to the Damabiah Foundation to help more than five thousand vulnerable people.

Guelmo Alexis, President and Executive Director of the Damabiah Foundation, says he is very grateful to Mario Brutus and his wife Yvanca Jolicoeur Brutus for thinking of helping the poorest in these difficult times that the country is experiencing, particularly the poorest people.

The Damabiah Foundation continues to call on generous people around the world to support its activities related to the nutrition and assistance program for displaced people in Haiti by visiting https://fondamabiah.org/appeals

Today more than ever, the support of generous people abroad is necessary to allow the Damabiah Foundation to continue its programs and continue to serve the most vulnerable Haitians caught up in this crisis.