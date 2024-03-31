Tau Commerce joins the Katapult Program of the Innovation Fund, Strengthening Its International expansion
Katapult program is a key initiative to support technological companies in Serbia that demonstrate exceptional potential for growth and innovation
Joining the Katapult program is a significant step for Tau Commerce and affirms our commitment to innovation and excellence”BELGRADE, SERBIA, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tau Commerce, an e-commerce platform with a leading search engine optimization (SEO) enhancing online store sales, has officially joined the Katapult program of the Innovation Fund. This program is a key initiative to support technological companies in Serbia that demonstrate exceptional potential for growth and innovation.
— Nenad Orlic
The Katapult program, initiated by the Innovation Fund, aims to foster the development and scaling of innovative enterprises. Through this program, Tau Commerce gains access not only to financial resources but also to expert mentoring and networking opportunities with other industry leaders.
"Joining the Katapult program is a significant step for Tau Commerce and affirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in the SEO and e-commerce sectors," stated Nenad Orlic, CEO of Tau Commerce. "We expect that this program will enable us to further enhance our capabilities, especially in search engine optimization and online sales efficiency, thereby improving the services we provide to our clients."
Tau Commerce plans to use the resources and knowledge gained through the Katapult program to continue innovating in SEO strategies and optimizing e-commerce platforms, aiming to increase the visibility and sales of its clients in the global market.
Participation in the Katapult Acceleration Program is funded by the Innovation Fund thanks to joint investments of the Republic of Serbia (Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation), the World Bank and the European Union.
