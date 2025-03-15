Emerald Sounds announces new international business services and record label operations

Emerald Sounds Logo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2019 and run by owner and chief executive Maria G. D'Amico, Emerald Sounds operates across the United States and Europe with an innovative , accessible , and ever-expanding business model. The carefully selected team , who’s been offering professional representation services since 2020 , is comprised of internationally acclaimed associates fluent in a variety of languages including: Italian, English, French, Spanish, and more.In January 2025 , the owner Maria G. D’Amico announced the launch of new services including multilingual interpreting for any artist or business professional across the United States and Europe.The services offered include but are not limited to professional representations , translations and ongoing correspondence with the assistance of an interpreter, in person and/or virtually. Those doing business in music or literary fields also have the opportunity to benefit from curated seminars tailored towards their product release needs , distribution , and licensing across a variety of platforms.The owner's ultimate mission for 2025 is to help internationalize partnerships in a multitude of fields by overcoming language barriers and favoring the international exchange between professionals of all levels and all crafts.A always , Emerald Sounds’s is committed to aid professionals form connections that would otherwise be out of reach , as well as to facilitate international partnerships and communication by providing seminars and resources, as well as access to bookings , introductions , and connections to any professional or business across the globe .The company is also a multi-genre record label offering their clients a wide selection of production services , audio engineering and distribution through a wide range of partners , labels and channels.Get in touch today to learn more and find out how we can be of help you achieve your business goalsSign up for a free consultation at www.emeraldsounds.com/contact

