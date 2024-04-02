RegeneSpine Announces Major Insurance Partnerships and a New Facility in Pennington, NJ
RegeneSpine, a pioneer in pain management and interventional orthobiologic practices, announces new expansions in both patient care options and accessibility.PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegeneSpine, a pioneer in pain management and interventional orthobiologic practices, is thrilled to announce significant expansions in both patient care options and accessibility.
Demonstrating a commitment to making cutting-edge treatment more accessible, RegeneSpine is now in network with major insurance providers including Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, AmeriHealth, and Medicare. Additionally, the practice proudly announces the opening of a new facility in Pennington, New Jersey, marking a significant step in bringing advanced pain management closer to patients.
With a global patient base and three convenient offices in the New York Metro Region, RegeneSpine has been at the forefront of integrating the latest advancements in Regenerative Medicine into the treatment of spine and musculoskeletal disorders. Under the expert leadership of Dr. Stephen Roman, a distinguished graduate from Seton Hall University and New Jersey Medical School, RegeneSpine is dedicated to offering patients a pathway to a full and active life, free from pain.
Dr. Roman's extensive training includes a double residency in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Internal Medicine, followed by a fellowship in Pain Medicine at Emory University. He is board-certified in multiple specialties, including Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Pain Management, Headache Medicine, and Regenerative Medicine. His expertise ensures that RegeneSpine patients receive care that is both cutting-edge and tailored to individual needs.
The new partnership with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, AmeriHealth, and Medicare signifies a leap forward in patient care accessibility, allowing more individuals to benefit from Dr. Roman's innovative approach to pain management. The opening of the new Pennington facility is another milestone in RegeneSpine's mission to extend its reach, providing top-tier care to more patients in the region.
RegeneSpine invites patients and referring physicians to explore the benefits of this expanded network and to visit the new Pennington location. The practice remains committed to its mission of harnessing the latest in medical advancements to ensure patients can achieve the highest possible quality of life.
About RegeneSpine
RegeneSpine is a leader in the field of pain management and interventional orthobiologics. Led by Dr. Stephen Roman, the practice serves a global patient base from its offices in the New York Metro Region. Specializing in the treatment of spine and musculoskeletal system disorders, RegeneSpine is dedicated to helping patients live full and active lives through the integration of the latest advancements in Regenerative Medicine.
Dr Stephen Roman
RegeneSpine
+1 888-352-3038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn