Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 4,900 million in 2021, according to DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2024 -- DelveInsight's 'Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2032' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Research Report

• The increase in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market size is driven by market entry of novel therapies, backed by payer willingness to reimburse, providing affordable coverage to a large addressable population.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total prevalent cases of PAH in the US was calculated to be53,219 cases with only31,931 confirmed diagnosed cases. The female patient pool accounted to be around 80% of the total diagnosed cases in the US. Medicare claim database was one of our reference in estimating the cases in the US.

• According to DelveInsight's analysis, in the year 2019, approximately 75 thousand prevalent cases of PAH were observed in the 7MM which is expected to increase by 2032.

• The leading Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies working in the market include Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GSK, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Co Therix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies, Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others.

• Promising Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Oral Treprostinil, Parenteral Treprostinil, Epoprostenol, L608 Inhalation Solution, and others.

• March 2024: United Therapeutics announced a study of Phase 4 clinical trials for Parenteral Treprostinil. The primary objective of this study is to assess the effect of early and rapid treprostinil therapy for mean pulmonary artery pressure (mPAP) reduction to improve right ventricular (RV) function and reverse RV remodeling in participants with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

• March 2024: Insmed Incorporated announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Treprostinil Palmitil. The main objective of the study is to assess the effect of treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP) compared with placebo on pulmonary vascular resistance.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview

Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) is defined as mean pulmonary artery pressure greater than 25 mm Hg at rest or greater than 30 mm Hg during exercise as measured by right heart catheterization. It is often characterized by a progressive and sustained increase in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) that eventually leads to right ventricular failure. It can be a life-threatening condition if untreated. The World Health Organization (WHO) has divided PH into five groups based on similarities in pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and therapeutic options. Of these PAH belongs to WHO Group 1.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Prevalent cases

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Gender-specific cases

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Diagnosed cases

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights

The diversity in the approaches to treatment is due to the multiple etiologies including idiopathic pulmonary hypertension, drug induced PAH, connective tissue disorder and congenital heart disease. The current landscape ranges from the use of vasodilators to endothelial receptor antagonist. General measure, supportive therapy, pharmacological treatment and Surgical Treatment are used for treating Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Landscape

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment is a rapidly changing landscape, with arguably, the most significant advancement in recent years. The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market dynamics are anticipated to change in th ecoming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Sotatercept (Acceleron Pharma Inc.), Ralinepag (United Therapeutics), Rodatristat ethyl (Altavant Sciences), RT234 (Respira Therapeutics) and many more by major key players in the treatment regime. The therapeutic intervention is classified into Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs), Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors are used as the pharmacological treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Therapies

• Aurora-GT (United Therapeutics)

• Sotatercept (Acceleron Pharma Inc.)

• Rodatristat Ethyl (Altavant Sciences)

• AV-101 (Aerovate Therapeutics)

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market

The PAH treatment market looks promising as the market is emerging with newer treatments that have recently been approved by the FDA to treat PAH, specifically. However, large multicenter trials are still necessary to examine the overarching patterns and treatment response as a whole. Overall, the increasing prevalence of the disease along with upcoming novel therapies and increasing awareness will fuel the market during the forecast period, 2023-2032.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics

The overall Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies like, Sotatercept, Ralinepag, AV-101, Respira, GB002 and others are also developing treatments for Pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake

• Sotatercept (Merck & Company Inc.): Sotatercept is an investigational, potential first-in-class activin receptor type IIA-Fc fusion protein in development for the treatment of adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (WHO Group 1). Sotatercept was designed to rebalance pro-proliferative (ActRIIA/Smad2/3-mediated) and anti- proliferative (BMPRII/Smad1/5/8-mediated) signaling associated with pulmonaryarterial wall and right ventricular remodeling.

• Ralinepag (United Therapeutics): Ralinepag is a next-generation, orally available, non-prostanoid, selective and potent IP agonist which has been studied in human pulmonary tissues. In vitro studies indicate that Ralinepag has high binding affinity and selectivity at the human IP receptor.

• Rodatristat Ethyl (Altavant Sciences): Rodatristat ethyl, Altavant’s lead candidate, is a prodrug of a tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor designed to block peripheral serotonin production. Rodatristat, delivered as a prodrug (rodatristat ethyl), is an orally bioavailable direct and reversible TPH inhibitor

• AV-101 (Aerovate Therapeutics): Investigational AV-101 is a novel dry powder formulation of the FDA approved therapy Imatinib. Dosed specifically for PAH, the AV-101 is designed for delivery by a dry powder inhaler, directly into the lungs to halt the proliferation of cells, improving heart function and everyday health.

• RT234 (Respira Therapeutics): Respira’s lead drug-device product candidate, RT234-PAH, is a first-in-class inhaled therapy intended for asneeded (PRN) use to improve exercise tolerance and provide acute relief from breathlessness and fatigue, the most commonly reported symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients (Group 1 in the World Health Organization’s classification of pulmonary hypertension indications)

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies- Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, GSK, ICOS Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer Group, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Co Therix, Kaken Pharmaceutical, Sanofi-Aventis, Toray, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Altavant Sciences, Aerovate Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaosa Biopharma Inc., Bial (Portela C S.A.), Liquida Technologies, Inc., Cereno Scientific AB, and others.

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Therapies- Oral Treprostinil, Parenteral Treprostinil, Epoprostenol, L608 Inhalation Solution, and others.

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Report Introduction

3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of PAH Epidemiology and Market

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Executive Summary

6. Key Events

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Disease Background and Overview

8. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Journey

10. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Marketed Drugs

11. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Drugs

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis

13 Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

14 SWOT Analysis

15 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs

16 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

