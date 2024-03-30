The Scottish Government and Society for Low Carbon Technologies Endorse a Notable Philanthropic Event

SFLCT and redM leadership board members: David Reid, left, with Alissa Nixon, and Fernando C. Hernandez At redM's previous Scottish Night to Remember event, attendees were immersed in Scottish performance arts

We categorically endorse this event, as it is in line with our mission to enhance the biosphere with low-carbon technologies while empowering the communities in which we operate” — Fernando C. Hernandez

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the energy transition, is pleased to announce that it has donated sponsorship funds for Scottish Night to Remember, an energy and philanthropic event taking place in Houston, Texas, on April 18th. RedM the Movement (redM) is hosting this event, and all proceeds will support redM's non-profit mission of eradicating human trafficking to create an equitable society. Notably, the Scottish government is endorsing this event, which focuses on inspiring hope, community empowerment, and new energies.

The SFLCT's Chairman of the Board, Fernando C. Hernandez, comments, “We categorically endorse this event, much like we did in 2023, as it is in line with our mission to enhance the biosphere with low-carbon technologies while empowering the communities in which we operate; the two go together for us. Additionally, it was an honor to travel to Washington, D.C., to formally confirm the Scottish government's illustrious endorsement for this event via the British Embassy, given that I am also a member of redM’s leadership board.”

Moreover, Hernandez and Alissa Nixon (who serves on the SFLCT’s and redM’s leadership boards), pronouncedly co-led last year’s Scottish Night to Remember, which remains the highest grossing event that redM has launched to date and included over 250 attendees as well as over 30 exhibitors and sponsors. Nixon emphatically adds, “This event is truly a global affair that is coming directly to Houston, a richly diverse city. We highly encourage all to attend, as this year’s event will greatly build on the one that we witnessed in 2023, and we will once again have a dynamic exhibition. There will be Scottish foods and entertainment, including music and bagpipes, visual performances, and whisky tasting. Scottish as well as international companies alike will be displaying technologies that support the energy transition.”

It is key to note that redM’s founder, David Reid, is also a member of the SFLCT’s leadership board, and his pivotal guidance has been fundamental to the success of various philanthropic efforts led by redM. And it is through such a coordinated effort by the SFLCT, redM, and the Scottish government that this event exemplifies the notion of environment, society, and corporate governance. As such, those who take part in Scottish Night to Remember by exhibiting, donating, sponsoring, volunteering, or attending will further support this crucial notion. Lastly, this year’s paramount event is being spearheaded by Jennifer Prince, who equally serves on the leadership boards of both non-profits.