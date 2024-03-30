Milam’s Markets Marks Milestone with 40th Anniversary Celebrations and Sale
EINPresswire.com/ -- Milam’s Markets is proud to announce its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of exceptional customer service and community engagement.
Commemorating this landmark occasion, a grand celebration is slated for April 13th, accompanied by significant savings for customers across all locations.
In the spirit of gratitude and community, Milam’s Markets is inviting customers to partake in a special Family Cookout and Tasting Event at their Coconut Grove store, for an afternoon of enjoyment, flavors, and fellowship from 11AM-2PM. Concurrently, anniversary sales will activate across all Milam’s stores, featuring 40% discounts on select items such as Certified Angus Beef® , USDA Prime grade cuts of meat, Milam’s homemade deli salads, and more. Local vendor Almotti will be also offering 30% off gluten-free desserts, and Domaselo's local artisan sourdough bread will be available at 20% off.
“For forty incredible years, we’ve been more than just a grocery store - we’ve been your neighbors, your friends, and part of your family,” says CEO, Max Milam. “As we mark our 40th anniversary, we want to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible community that has made this journey possible. With a big sale at all our stores and an in-person community event alongside our associates and vendors, there’s no better way to celebrate.”
For those who wish to attend, there will be opportunities to savor premium meats from the grilling tent, taste fine wines, and enjoy local craft brews. Additionally, the Family Cookout & Tasting event will feature many local brands like Misha’s, Per’La Coffee, Aroa Yogurt, and Big Mama’s. The festive ambiance will be enriched by the Latin soul and boogaloo rhythms of Tony & the Kings, with activities for all ages including a prize wheel and face painting.
To add to the merrymaking and to pay homage to the company’s musical tradition, local artist Brian Butler of Upperhand Art has crafted a unique canvas bag for the anniversary, celebrating Milam’s Markets’ legacy of playing instrumental music in-store throughout the years.
Since its inception in 1984, Milam’s Market has offered a grocery shopping experience that goes beyond the norm. Its full-service deli, in-store butchers, commitment to exceptional produce, and variety of in-store offerings coupled with warm customer service, have made them a beloved fixture in the community.
“Our family has a rich background in serving the community,” Kristie Milam, CMO, shares. “My great grandfather, Michael Gunner, had a Farm and Implement store in the Southeast during the 1930’s - this was a store to buy supplies for your livestock along with staple food items for your family. After WWII, Michael’s son-in-law, Thomas “Pop” Milam, worked for a food wholesaler called Malone & Hyde which serviced many of the mom-and-pop grocers. Pop always wanted to own his own store after working alongside so many individuals in the community. Once he retired on the wholesale side, he joined his son, Allen, in co-founding what is known as Milam’s Markets today.”
“Many of our customers have been with us since day one, witnessing not just the evolution of a store, but of a shared community space,” Kristie continues. “It’s been a blessing to be part of your lives. Thank you for being part of ours.”
For more details on the anniversary sale and the Family Cookout & Tasting event, please visit https://www.milamsmarkets.com/discover/40th-anniversary/.
About Milam’s Market
Milam’s Market is a local family-owned and operated supermarket founded in 1984 by Thomas “Pop” Milam and his son, Allen, to provide Miami-Dade County with a grocery shopping experience of unparalleled quality, extensive variety, and attentive service. Today, Milam’s has 12 involved family members and six established stores in Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, Sunny Isles Beach, Coral Gables, and Miami Springs. All store locations feature a full-service deli with a Boar’s Head sandwich station, warm prepared foods and breakfast in the morning; a wide selection of deli salads, including the company’s famed Honey Pecan Chicken salad; vegan selections; in-store butchers; organic produce and other organic products; a Kimbo espresso and coffee station; beer from local breweries; a vast wine department and a wide selection of local products.
Kristie Milam
About Milam’s Market
Milam’s Market is a local family-owned and operated supermarket founded in 1984 by Thomas “Pop” Milam and his son, Allen, to provide Miami-Dade County with a grocery shopping experience of unparalleled quality, extensive variety, and attentive service. Today, Milam’s has 12 involved family members and six established stores in Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, Sunny Isles Beach, Coral Gables, and Miami Springs. All store locations feature a full-service deli with a Boar’s Head sandwich station, warm prepared foods and breakfast in the morning; a wide selection of deli salads, including the company’s famed Honey Pecan Chicken salad; vegan selections; in-store butchers; organic produce and other organic products; a Kimbo espresso and coffee station; beer from local breweries; a vast wine department and a wide selection of local products.
