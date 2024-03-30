Dr. Carolyn B. Love Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Inspirational Book, "Against All Odds"

Dr. Carolyn B. Love

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Carolyn B. Love collaborates with SuccessBooks® in the creation of the highly anticipated book, "Against All Odds,” alongside renowned author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of contributors.

Set for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” is poised to enthrall readers with compelling narratives of resilience, showcasing tales of unwavering fortitude and perseverance that transcend adversity.



Dr. Carolyn Boston Love is a multifaceted figure, revered as a speaker, author, coach, mentor, and entrepreneur. With over five decades of marriage to her lifelong partner, Leonard D. Love, she brings a wealth of experience and wisdom from her everyday life.



In addition to her roles as a devoted wife and mother of three, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of two, Dr. Love has made indelible marks in various domains. She is a CPE-Certified Chaplain, the Founder of Greater Progressive Community Development, Inc., Embodiment Coaching, Inc., and serves as the Executive Director of Operation Love H.P.C. youth program. For over 33 years, she has co-pastored alongside her husband at One Church Inc. of Jacksonville.



Dr. Love holds degrees from the University of North Florida, Nova University, and Jacksonville Theological Seminary, showcasing her lifelong commitment to education. Her passion for continuous learning led her to University of Phoenix, where she studied in the Doctor of Organizational Management degree program.



With a rich educational background and a diverse career spanning roles as a former classroom teacher, Educational Professional Development Specialist, Elementary and Middle School Principal, and adjunct college professor, Dr. Love brings a unique perspective and profound insights on overcoming life's challenges.



As the President of Truth Bible University, Dr. Love continues to inspire others with her authenticity, wisdom, and dedication to empowering individuals to thrive in every aspect of life.



To learn more about Dr. Carolyn B. Love, please visit her website at www.drcarolynlove.com or contact her via email at info@drcarolynlove.com. Follow her on all social media platforms @drcarolynlove.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Dr. Carolyn Boston Love as a co-author of "Against All Odds.” Stay tuned for the release of "Against All Odds,” where the collective stories of Dr. Carolyn B. Love, Lisa Nichols, and an exceptional team of authors promise to inspire and uplift readers worldwide.