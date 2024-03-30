Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Size was ~USD 564 Million 2021, estimated DelveInsight

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

DelveInsight's "Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of top oncogenic drivers/biomarkers in Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Research Report

• As per Ngu and Savage (2023), PTCL accounts for about 10–15% of all NHL cases. Secondary findings suggest that about 8,000–12,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with PTCL every year.

• A study in Spain by Martín García-Sancho et al. (2023) quoted that ~15% of patients accounted for Stage I–II, and 85% fell under Stage III–IV.

• As per SEER 2008–2017, PTCL incidence was 1.2/100,000 in the United States.

• According to a study in the United States by Abramson et al. (2014), out of 300 patients, Stage I account for 14%, Stage II accounts for 11%, Stage III account for 23%, and Stage IV account for 48%. Most patients (71%) presented with advanced-stage disease (Ann Arbor Stage III–IV).

• The leading Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies working in the market include Eisai, Solasia Pharma, CerRx, Kura Oncology, HUYA Bioscience International, Quintiles, Inc, Verastem, Genor Biopharma, Celgene Corporation, and others.

• Promising Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include HIYASTA, DARVIAS, and REMITORO, Belinostat, Pralatrexate Injection, and others.

• March 2024: Innate Pharma announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for lacutamab. This is a multi-center phase Ib study, which evaluates the safety and efficacy of lacutamab monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma that express KIR3DL2.

• March 2024: University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Nivolumab and Cabiralizumab. A multicenter trial evaluating the combination of nivolumab and the antagonistic CSF-1R monoclonal antibody cabiralizumab (BMS-986227) in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma.

• March 2024: Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for BMS-986369. The purpose of this study is to test the safety, tolerability, efficacy, and drug levels of BMS-986369 in participants with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphomas in Japan.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Overview

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a diverse group of aggressive lymphomas that develop from mature T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells and account for 10–15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas worldwide. In the United States and Europe, the most common subtypes are PTCL-not-otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS), anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), and angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL). In contrast, extranasal NK T-cell lymphoma (ENKTL) and adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma (ATLL), associated with the HTLV1 virus, are more common in Asian countries.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Incident Cases

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Stage-specific Incident Cases

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Subtype-specific Incident Cases

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

The therapeutic challenge for PTCL remains as these are aggressive and rare cancers which are extremely diverse. Currently, newly diagnosed PTCL patients are usually treated with a thracycline based chemotherapy regimens. For most subtypes of PTCL, the initial treatment is typically a combination chemotherapy regimen, such as CHOP, CHOEP, or other multidrug regimens. Patients with relapsed disease are usually treated with combination chemotherapy followed by stem cell transplantation.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market offers various treatment options focused on supportive care, including both non-surgical and surgical methods. Non-surgical treatments for peripheral T-cell lymphoma encompass diverse approaches such as physical therapy, behavioral therapies, and pharmacological interventions. Based on analyses, approximately 80–90% of patients find relief through current therapeutic interventions, such as pain relievers, muscle relaxants, anti-inflammatories, antidepressants, calcium channel α2-δ ligands, epidural steroids, opioids, and topical pain medications.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics

The peripheral T-cell lymphoma market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. In recent years, concerted efforts have been dedicated to integrating new therapies into combination strategies to address this challenging disease entity. The introduction of treatments such as HIYASTA, DRAVIAS, and REMITORO in Japan has notably expanded the market size for PTCL and addressed the unmet needs of patients in the country. Presently, numerous drugs in development exhibit more promising and less toxic characteristics than the currently available treatments. Notably, there remains no approved therapy accessible for CHOP-ineligible patients, prompting companies to redirect their focus toward this specific patient group.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake

• ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), developed by Seagen/Takeda, is a CD30-directed antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) consisting of three components: thechimeric IgG1 antibody cAC10, the microtubule disrupting agent MMAE, and aprotease-cleavable linker. It was initially approved by the US FDA in August2011 to treat a patient’s sALCL after the failure of at least one combinationchemotherapy regimen.

• XALKORI (crizotinib), developed by Pfizer, is an inhibitor of receptor tyrosinekinases, including ALK, hepatocyte growth factor receptor (HGFR, c-Met),ROS1 (c-ros), and Recepteur d’Origine Nantais (RON). In January 2021, theFDA approved XALKORI for pediatric patients 1 year and older and youngadults with relapsed or refractory, systemic ALK-positive ALCL.

• HIYASTA (tucidinostat), developed by HUYABIO, is an epigeneticimmunomodulator with several approved indications, includingmonotherapy for two subtypes of T-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, i.e.,relapsed or refractory ATLL and relapsed or refractory PTCL in Japan.

• DARVIAS (darinaparsin), developed by Solasia Pharma, is a low-molecularweight organoarsenic compound that works by induc cancer cell apoptosis viathe mitochondria within cancer cells. In June 2022, DARVIAS got approved forR/R PTCL by the MHLW and was launched in Japan for use in August 2022.

Scope of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies- Eisai, Solasia Pharma, CerRx, Kura Oncology, HUYA Bioscience International, Quintiles, Inc, Verastem, Genor Biopharma, Celgene Corporation, and others.

• Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies- HIYASTA, DARVIAS, and REMITORO, Belinostat, Pralatrexate Injection, and others.

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers

• Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement and Unmet Needs

