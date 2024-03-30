Postpartum Depression Market Size was ~USD 260 Million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

Postpartum Depression Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's " Postpartum Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Postpartum Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Postpartum Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Postpartum Depression Market Research Report

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the postpartum depression market size was found to be USD 260 million in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

• The Postpartum Depression market size captured by the United States was found to be the largest among the 7MM countries. In 2022, it was found that the United States accounted for ~64.6% of the total market size captured by the 7MM region.

• The leading Postpartum Depression Companies working in the market include Pfizer, Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, Canopie, Talkspace, and others.

• Promising Postpartum Depression Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include SAGE-217/BIIB-125, Ganaxolone, LPCN 1154, BRII-296, and others.

• March 2024: Brii Biosciences Limited announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for BRII-296. The primary purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BRII-296 administered by 2 intramuscular injections, administered with Depo Medrol as assessed by the incidence of adverse events, changes from baseline in vital signs, pulse oximetry, clinical laboratory evaluations, electrocardiograms (ECGs), Stanford Sleepiness Scale (SSS), Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) in conjunction with clinical assessment, and suicidal ideation using the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS).

• March 2024: The goal of this observational study is to confirm the impact of using this app adapted to be more specific for screening for 5 neurodevelopmental disorders and to evaluate the mothers' support program on the incidence of postpartum depression in of young parents with a minimum of 1 child under 10 years of age at the time of inclusion and using Malo regularly.

Postpartum Depression Overview

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a mood disorder that affects some women after childbirth. It is characterized by feelings of sadness, anxiety, and fatigue that can interfere with daily functioning and bonding with the newborn.

Postpartum Depression Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Postpartum Depression Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Maternal

Postpartum Depression Treatment Landscape

Postpartum depression can be treated with medication and counseling. Antidepressant medications, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and interpersonal therapy effectively treat PPD. Other treatments which may be useful include psychodynamic therapy, light therapy, exercise, and yoga. Other classes of medications are being prescribed for PPD as off-label therapies. One such class of medication is selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), including fluoxetine, sertraline, and others. Venlafaxine, a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, has also been useful in treating PPD. As with treatment-refractory major depression in the general population, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is an option for depressed postpartum women who do not respond to antidepressant medication or who have severe or psychotic symptoms.

Postpartum Depression Market Dynamics

The postpartum depression market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. ZULRESSO’s rapid onset of action within 2–3 days significantly enhances response rates in contrast to conventional therapies. As drugs such as BRII-296 and LPCN-1154 remain in the early stages of clinical development, their potential approval in the future holds promise for substantial growth in the PPD therapeutic market. The scarcity of available treatments for diagnosing and addressing PPD creates profitable openings for emerging therapies. The increased focus on research and development to comprehend the pathophysiology, along with recent diagnostic advancements, presents a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the PPD market.

Postpartum Depression Market Outlook

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a serious but treatable medical illness that involves extreme sadness, emotional liability, indifference and/or anxiety, and changes in energy, sleep, and appetite and carries risks for the mother and the newborn child. PPD usually starts within the first month or any time within the first year after childbirth and can last from weeks to months. In addition to improving currently available treatments and increasing access to those treatments, novel therapeutics are needed that specifically target the underlying pathophysiology of the disorder. The patient burden will increase in the coming times, and approval of the emerging drug will expand the market. Therefore, the overall market size will increase, which could be a better investment therapy area.

Scope of the Postpartum Depression Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Postpartum Depression Companies- Pfizer, Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, Canopie, Talkspace, and others.

• Postpartum Depression Pipeline Therapies- SAGE-217/BIIB-125, Ganaxolone, LPCN 1154, BRII-296, and others.

• Postpartum Depression Market Dynamics: Postpartum Depression Market Drivers and Barriers

• Postpartum Depression Market Access and Reimbursement, and Unmet Needs

