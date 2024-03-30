The Nautilus Maldives Unveils 'Ocean Discovery Week 2024'

Hanifaru Bay

THILADHOO, MALDIVES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, The Nautilus Maldives invites guests to explore the sparkling seas with distinguished diving experts Jeff and Sarah Milisen from Hawaii. The Nautilus Ocean Discovery Week will take place from July 24th to 31st, marking the debut of this exciting annual event.

The Nautilus lies in the Maldives' Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, boasting over 40 dive sites teeming with diverse marine life. Divers and snorkellers can immerse themselves in the tranquillity of these waters, enhanced by the enchanting spectacle of the starlit sky. As daylight fades, guests can witness the ocean transform into a mesmerising realm illuminated by bioluminescent organisms and the gentle glow of underwater torches.

Jeff Milisen, a distinguished marine biology scientist and celebrated blackwater photographer, unveils the mysteries of nocturnal marine life. Renowned for his captivating imagery capturing elusive species, Jeff’s expertise has garnered international acclaim, including 14 prestigious contest wins. Jeff’s book “A Field Guide to Blackwater Diving in Hawaii”, published in 2020, is used to train dive professionals and scientists worldwide. Complementing Jeff’s passion, Sarah Milisen, Director of Education at a 5-Star PADI Dive Center in Hawaii, channels her extensive in-water experience of 23 years into nurturing environmentally conscious ocean stewards.

Throughout The Nautilus Ocean Discovery Week, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the ocean through guided night snorkelling and diving experiences. Led by knowledgeable guides Jeff and Sarah, participants will delve into the captivating realm of nocturnal marine life. They'll be treated to a mesmerising display of fluorescent corals, and the intricate patterns of nocturnal fish, offering a unique perspective on the underwater world after dark.

As part of the week's activities, guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to embark on an excursion to Hanifaru Bay, renowned as one of the world's premier manta ray feeding grounds and accessible via a luxurious speedboat journey just 30 minutes from The Nautilus. Here, they can witness the awe-inspiring sight of these majestic creatures as they glide through the water in their timeless and mesmerising dance. Before venturing out on the private guided manta experience, guests will have the privilege of learning from The Nautilus's resident marine biologist, gaining insights into the fascinating behaviour and ecology of manta rays.

Guests can venture beyond the ocean’s embrace and indulge in a myriad of activities to suit every adventurer’s palate. From water sports such as Seabob or E-foil expeditions to wellness sessions at Solasta Spa, guests can experience unique in-water relaxation techniques, including floating yoga, breathwork and meditation in the overwater pavilion, and water sound healing.

Children and teenagers are invited to participate in a marine biologist workshop, Bubble Maker courses, an underwater treasure hunt, a watercolour art workshop, a mocktail-making class, and an engaging blackwater photo exhibition hosted by Jeff. Aspiring underwater photographers will have the exclusive opportunity to learn the art of underwater photography from Jeff, who generously shares his professional insights and techniques.

Gastronomic connoisseurs can indulge in a journey of flavour and sophistication unlike any other, with The Nautilus’s award-winning culinary and mixology team as they celebrate the theme with an array of aqua-inspired cocktail creations and curated dining experiences.

To secure your spot at the exclusive The Nautilus Ocean Discovery Week, a one-of-a-kind event that unfolds once a year only, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com to reserve your ultra-luxe bohemian summer escape. For more information, visit The Nautilus website.

