Plan HR launches operations this week, embarking on a journey of modernization and philanthropy
Plan HR focuses on the future of Human Resources and a commitment to doing good.CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plan HR, a female-founded boutique Human Resources consultancy, is set to launch operations this week. Their focus on AI and real-world business outcomes aims to disrupt traditional HR practices. In today's business landscape, where technology and social responsibility take center stage, Plan HR will be a force for change.
Committed to its mission, Plan HR will offer pro bono services to qualifying non-profits and donate 10% of its first-year profits to charity, supplementing its participation in the Pledge 1% movement. The firm is not just reimagining Human Resources; it is shaping its future while giving back to local communities. This philanthropic approach reflects Plan HR's core values of social responsibility and community engagement.
Driven by a team with experience supporting Fortune 100 companies, large non-profits, and startups alike, Plan HR is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of today's evolving business climate, embracing innovation while leaving outdated practices behind.
About Plan HR:
Plan HR is a forward-thinking boutique HR consultancy specializing in Executive Staffing, HR Support, AI, Culture, and Data strategy. Committed to innovation and social responsibility, Plan HR aims to reshape the future of HR while positively impacting communities across the United States.
