Dialysis Catheter: Risk Factors for Sepsis in Hemodialysis Patients in United States

Dr. Greg Vigna

Defendant manufacturers have been using obsolete technology for hemodialysis patients in the United States, and continue to choose profits over patient safety.

There are safer materials than polyurethane dialysis catheters that substantially reduce the risk of infection and blood clots associated with these lines. ” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sepsis risk in hemodialysis patients is clearly related to access type and is associated with dramatic increase in mortality”… Dr. Satinderjit Locham, MD, vascular surgeon.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney and national sepsis attorney states, “There are safer materials than polyurethane dialysis catheters that substantially reduce the risk of infection and blood clots associated with these lines. Sepsis in the dialysis population leads to strokes, endocarditis, amputation, and serious hospital-acquired complications. We represent those who suffered from sepsis from infected dialysis catheters since there is safer super hydrophilic catheter technology that reduces these substantial risks. Defendant manufacturers have been using old, obsolete technology for hemodialysis patients in the United States, and continue to choose profits over patient safety.”

What else did Dr. Satinderjit Locham report in his article “Incidence and risk factors of sepsis in hemodialysis patients in the United States” in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, Volume 73, Number 3, 1016-1021?

“In patients (receiving hemodialysis) who developed sepsis, the overall mortality rate was 75.9%.

After adjusting for significant confounders, compared with patients with no sepsis, patients with sepsis had a nearly three-fold increase in the odds of mortality.

Kaplan-Meier survival analysis demonstrated increased survival in arteriovenous fistula vs arteriovenous graft vs hemodialysis catheter at 1 year after sepsis.

Mortality at 1 year after sepsis was 21% higher in arteriovenous grafts and almost doubled in hemodialysis catheters.

After adjusting for potential confounders, compared with arteriovenous fistula, patients with arteriovenous graft and hemodialysis catheter were more likely to develop sepsis at 3 years."

Read the article: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0741521420316980

What is an arteriovenous fistula? A connection between an artery and a vein for dialysis access.

What is an arteriovenous graft? A synthetic material between an artery and a view to allow for dialysis access.

What is a hemodialysis catheter? A catheter tubing that is tunneled under the skin placed in a large vein.

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation as a result of an infection that may result in organ damage to the brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that causes dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, cerebral palsy, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who represents those with serious injuries caused by defective medical devices including PICC lines, midlines, central lines, MedPorts, and dialysis catheters. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent the most injured across the country.