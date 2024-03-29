Breaking the Silence: Alicia Nolan's Inspirational Apparel Line Sparks Conversations on Mental Health

Alicia Nolan pictured at Pawtoberfest 2023 in Colorado Springs helping to support Pikes Peak Humane Society while spreading awareness of her new apparel line. One of the many colors of L;VE t-shirts.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choose to L;VE, LLC, founded by Alicia Nolan, is tackling the mental health stigma head-on with a new apparel line aimed at raising awareness for suicide prevention, after her wife died by suicide in August of 2022. The hand-crafted clothing acts as a conversation starter to get people talking about these immensely important topics.The semicolon has been used in suicide prevention as a symbol of hope to inspire people to continue their story, or to keep going.Alicia individually creates each design and product for purchase at Choose to L;VE, showcasing her immense commitment to not only bringing awareness to mental health and suicide prevention, but to ensuring each item is created with care and intention.These items transcend mere mugs or shirts; they represent more than just products to Alicia, and to the many who resonate with their meaningful messages. With a profound and personal connection to these causes, Alicia reflects on the transformative and therapeutic power of discovering a supportive community among individuals who have navigated similar life experiences.In the process of founding Choose to L;VE, Alicia has cultivated meaningful connections, establishing profound relationships with individuals who have collectively contributed to fostering a more empathetic and understanding culture."Don't be afraid to speak and keep fighting," urges founder Alicia Nolan. "If someone comes to you for help, LISTEN. And it is OKAY to refer someone you love to professional resources. Connect with each other and show compassion for those that are struggling."The Choose to L;VE apparel line launched in April 2023 with the goal of bringing awareness to suicide prevention and mental health issues. Since the launch, the company has raised over $2,400 for the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership located in Colorado Springs.To learn more about Choose to L;VE and to shop the apparel line, visit www.choosetolive.org If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 to speak with someone today.For more resources on mental health and suicide prevention, please visit choosetolive.org/resources About Choose to L;VEChoose to L;VE, LLC was founded by Alicia Nolan in 2023 to spread awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention. Based in Colorado, the company aims to encourage compassionate conversations and raise funds for local mental health initiatives.

