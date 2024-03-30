Marla Gibbs was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her remarkable contributions. Daphna E. Ziman, Marla Gibbs and Mario Lopez Hofit Golan on the red carpet at the The 24th Annual Academy Awards Gala and Viewing Dinner supported Children Uniting Nations and Justices for Women Int'l Percy (Master P) Miller, Cymphonique Miller, Hercy Miller attend the 24th Annual Academy Awards Gala and Viewing Dinner supported Children Uniting Nations and Justices for Women Intl. Actress Sofia Milos made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the 24th Annual Academy Awards Gala and Viewing Dinner. The awards celebration concluded with an after-party featuring captivating performance by Macy Gray.

Macy Gray performed and Doug E. Fresh concluded the evening. Paul Oakenfold introduced his single “In Your Eyes,” crafted in collaboration with Daphna E. Ziman

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Historic Warner Bros Estate in Beverly Hills, Daphna E. Ziman and Mario Lopez co-hosted the Children Uniting Nations (CUN) 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration & Viewing Dinner Gala. The event, proudly sponsored by Cinemoi, Cinemersion, Quantum X Global, and Panorama Pictures, showcased a gathering of esteemed guests and celebrities. Marla Gibbs was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her remarkable contributions. The event benefited CUN and Justice for Women International (JFW Intl).

Ziman emphasized the philanthropic nature of the event, highlighting film, fashion, art, and music as universal languages for peace. The evening featured a fashion show titled "Fashion For Peace," spotlighting designers from Israel, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Russia.

Ziman praised several nominated films for addressing global issues, particularly violence against young women and children. Ziman's unwavering dedication to this cause inspired the establishment of CUN and JFW Intl., a global initiative aimed at eradicating emotional, economic, and physical violence against women and children. Recognizing that women and girls comprise half of the world's population and potential, she emphasized the importance of gender equality as a fundamental human right essential for achieving peaceful, prosperous societies, with full human potential and sustainable development. Furthermore, empowering women has been shown to enhance productivity and spur economic growth.

"The Academy Awards commemorate the realization of dreams,” said Ziman, founder of CUN and JFW Intl. “It's imperative that amidst our celebration of dreams, we keep in mind those children and young women who fear to dream. Together, let's reignite hope in the eyes of all our children.”

Joseph Medawar of Quantum X Global reaffirmed his commitment to leading efforts to end violence against women and children while elevating the standards and consciousness of media. He emphasized the film industry's responsibility to foster trust with viewers and consumers.

Robert Merrill has served as the producer of this event for seven years, while Michelle Stokes has taken on the role of co-producer for this year's edition.

This year, Chef Nikita Leone of Italian Soul Catering of Woodland Hills, CA, prepared the evening’s gourmet dinner. The meticulously crafted menu showcased an array of exquisite cuisine options. Guests were treated to Chilean Sea Bass paired with Tricolor Fingerling Potatoes, Button Mushrooms, Cipollini Onions, and Spring Peas, offering an irresistible blend of flavors and textures. The Coconut Curry Salmon delighted palates with its vibrant combination of Green Rice and tender Baby Carrots, while the Creole Lobster & Polenta Cakes, served alongside Sautéed Baby Kale, provided a savory and indulgent experience. Each dish was a testament to Chef Leone's culinary expertise, leaving attendees with a memorable dining experience at the gala.

The awards celebration concluded with an after-party featuring captivating performances by Macy Gray and Doug E. Fresh. Paul Oakenfold introduced his latest single “In Your Eyes,” crafted in collaboration with Ziman. Other performances at the event included Anja Nissen, Parrice Smith, Madox Destyn, Marina V., Ricky Rebel, Miyla Michelle, Jazmine Denise, and beats by DJ Cyn.

Other attendees who came out to support the charity's star-studded event and walked the 80-foot red carpet included Percy (Master P) Miller, Cymphonique Miller, Hercy Miller, Billy Zane, Madalina Ghenea, Kendra Wilkinson, Amir Tyson, Mercedes Blanche, Carlo Mendez, Christiana Leucas, Christopher McDonald, Judd Nelson, Terrell T.J. Ward, Matthew Judon, Elliette Jackson, Mike Hill, Wes Scantlin, Sofia Milos, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, Petri Byrd, Makita Bond Byrd, Sean McNabb, Christine Devine, Parrice Smith, Mike Hill, Greg Mathis Jr., Kim Estes, Leslie Small, Beverly Todd, Eddie Holland, Hofit Golan, Freda Payne, Angela Gibbs, Alya, Michelle Stokes, Chico Brown, Elise Mosca, Cheyenne Hinojosa, Crystal Fambrini, Leila Ciancaglini, and many more.

The celebrity gift bags were designed by master tattoo artist Robert Pho, featuring one of his original masterpieces.

In-kind sponsorships included FieldVines Wine, Grand Leyenda Tequila, 1.0.1 Ultra Premium Vodka, XenWater, Solar Pros, Lisa Kline, Parker House Delights, Cinema Libre Studios, Yes 'N DeeDee’s Cakes N' Treats, D'evalicious Desserts, Desserts by Lily & Lynda Pingatore, Bertha Mae’s Brownies, Charles & Company Tea, and Peter Carr Art.

For additional information about CUN and JFW Intl., visit www.childrenunitingnations.org and www.justiceforwomenintl.org. Follow @childrenunitingnations and @justiceforwomenintl on Instagram. To donate to CUN, visit www.justiceforwomenintl.org/

ABOUT CHILDREN UNITING NATIONS:

Children Uniting Nations (CUN) is an active 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to raise awareness about the challenges faced by at-risk and foster youth.

CUN’s goal is to support as many children in out-of-home care by providing mentorship and guidance, fostering a sense of community, and emphasizing the value of education. Participants are paired with dedicated mentors who are highly trained, compassionate, and unwavering in their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children.

ABOUT JUSTICE FOR WOMEN INTERNATIONAL:

Justice for Women International (JFW Intl.) is a global initiative with a specific purpose to eradicate emotional, economic, and physical violence against women and young girls. www.childrenunitingnations.org

Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and, consequently half of its potential. Gender equality, besides being a fundamental human right, is essential to achieving peaceful societies, unlocking full human potential, and promoting sustainable development. Furthermore, empowering women has been proven to boost productivity and spur economic growth. www.justiceforwomenintl.org/

