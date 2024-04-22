Global Peter Drucker Forum Announces its New Theme for 2024 Conference in Vienna

The Global Peter Drucker Forum announced its theme in line with the leitmotif of "Next Management". “The Next Management” will be the leitmotiv guiding us towards the future of management.

“The Next Knowledge Work – Managing for New Levels of Value Creation and Innovation" will be the topic of the year at the Global Peter Drucker Forum.

The theme of the Drucker Forum this year is part of the ambitious 5 year-commitment to developing the “The Next Management".” — Richard Straub, Founder, Global Peter Drucker Forum

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Next Knowledge Work – Managing for New Levels of Value Creation and Innovation", echoing Peter Drucker’s “Next Society”, will be the topic of the year, to be explored in depth at this year’s Global Peter Drucker Forum . The conference will be held at the Hofburg in Vienna on November 14 and 15, with a pre-conference day on November 13, 2024. The conference will be three days of meaningful conversations around management with executives, thought leaders, academics, the upcoming generation, and fellow members of a unique and worldwide community in Vienna, Austria.Living in a global economy dominated by service- and knowledge-based organizations, a fresh wave of transformative change is upon us – whether via Artificial Intelligence (AI), remote work, new platforms, or emerging perspectives on the biggest management issues of our time. The conversations at the conference will uncover innovative solutions and explore what the future may bring. Participants will gain from practical ideas and insights on what they can do differently next Monday.Peter Drucker had it right when he said that “The most important contribution management needs to make in the 21st century is to increase the productivity of knowledge work and knowledge workers.” Now a quarter-century down the road, where do we see great management achieving that higher performance, and how? What lessons can we take away from the pioneers of the next knowledge work?The challenge of moving management to a new level will be the overarching theme of the coming years’ Drucker Forums, of research at the new Vienna Center for Management Innovation, and the driver of the essay contest for the young generation – the Peter Drucker Challenge . "This 5-year initiative is part of the ambitious commitment to developing the “The Next Management.” says Richard Straub, Founder and President of the Drucker Forum, during the successful conclusion of the conference in 2023.Among several confirmed speakers, are Amy Edmondson (Professor of Leadership and Management at the Harvard Business School), Asheesh Advani (President and CEO of Junior Achievement), Johnny C. Taylor Jr. (President and CEO of SHRM), Sarah Green Carmichael (Editor at Bloomberg Opinion) and Brian Solis (a world-renowned digital anthropologist and futurist with Salesforce).Registration is now open for the Global Peter Drucker Forum.

