Olympic Hot Tub Honors Law Enforcement Heroes in 8th Annual Charitable Event

Behind the Badge Foundation provides support to families of law enforcement officerswho have died or suffered serious injury. The support they offer to surviving spouses and children is invaluable.” — Don Riling

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olympic Hot Tub proudly announces the launch of its 8th Annual “Honoring Heroes” event, dedicated to giving back to the charitable causes tied to our heroes: the military, first responders, and public-school teachers. This year, Olympic Hot Tub pays tribute to the brave men and women in law enforcement through its partnership with Behind the Badge Foundation.

Don Riling, owner of Olympic Hot Tub, expressed his admiration for the Foundation's work, stating, "Behind the Badge Foundation steps in to provide immediate and ongoing support to families of law enforcement officers in Washington who have died or suffered serious injury in the line of duty. They help bring compassion and understanding at a time of tragedy. The practical support they offer to surviving spouses and children is invaluable and life changing."

Brian Johnston, Director of Behind the Badge Foundation, shared his appreciation for Olympic Hot Tub's support, stating, “We’re extremely grateful to Olympic Hot Tub for their support of the Behind the Badge Foundation. These types of community partnerships are vital to our work with line-of-duty death survivors across Washington State and the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial.”

To support Behind the Badge Foundation, Olympic Hot Tub pledges to donate a portion of every hot tub or swim spa purchase made between April 1st and April 30th. The goal is to raise a minimum of $18,000 to aid the Foundation in its crucial mission.

For more information on how to support this worthy cause or to learn more about Olympic Hot Tub, visit their website at www.olympichottub.com or stop by one of their eight Puget Sound locations today.

About Olympic Hot Tub:

www.olympichottub.com

Olympic Hot Tub has been in business 47 years and has eight retail locations, Seattle, Everett, Issaquah, Lacey, Auburn, Woodinville, Sequim, and Tacoma, as well as a warehouse/service center in Auburn.

The company is credited by The Seattle Times as introducing hot tubbing to the Pacific Northwest. Olympic Hot Tub focuses on health and wellness through water.

About Behind the Badge Foundation:

https://behindthebadgefoundation.org/

Behind the Badge Foundation:

o Provides immediate funeral and living expenses for line of duty death spouses and families.

o Enables Behind the Badge Foundation’s Line of Duty Death Response Team to respond to impacted families and affected law enforcement agencies.

o Offers National Police Week scholarships, defraying costs to families attending grief support services.

o Meets injured officer family needs (i.e.: assistance with medical bills)

o Establishes ongoing support and networking for law enforcement families through Behind the Badge Foundation’s Law Enforcement Family Network.

o Ensures the dignity and honor of the State Law Enforcement Memorial in Olympia through ongoing maintenance and the engraving of new names.

