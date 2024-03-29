HonorHealth performs 1st Arizona treatment for patients with abnormal heart rhythms post FDA approval
HonorHealth is only healthcare provider in Arizona approved to treat cardiac arrhythmia patients with cutting-edge treatment.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HonorHealth is first healthcare provider in Arizona to perform cutting edge treatment for patients with abnormal heart rhythms post FDA approval.
HonorHealth, a leading health system in the greater Phoenix area, is the first and only healthcare provider in Arizona approved to treat cardiac arrhythmia patients with a lifesaving defibrillation, anti-tachycardia pacing and back-up pacing therapy following FDA approval in October 2023.
This leading-edge technology improves on traditional, transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD’s) used to treat abnormal heart rhythms. It avoids certain risks because its lead is placed outside the heart and veins. It's also designed to reduce the risk of long-term complications such as narrowing, blockage or compression of a vein and blood infections.
“We are proud to be the first in the state to offer this advanced technology to our patients,” said Thomas Mattioni, M.D., cardiac electrophysiologist at HonorHealth. “This new device allows for more advanced therapy delivery in addition to being smaller than traditional ICD’s which should increase patient comfort and acceptance. The entire system is implanted within the body but outside of the heart which provides distinct advantages over conventional systems.”
Participants in the clinical trial that led to FDA approval were enrolled at 46 sites in 17 countries including at the HonorHealth Research Institute where Mattioni acted as the principal investigator and completed the first clinical trial implant in Arizona. Sushmitha Patibandla, M.D., of the HonorHealth Cardiac Arrhythmia Group performed the first commercial implant in the state on March 19.
About HonorHealth
HonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With nearly 15,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and hundreds of volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.
About the HonorHealth Research Institute
HonorHealth Research Institute is an international destination that is at the forefront of providing patients with a better quality of life through its clinical trials and innovative treatment options. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the institute’s team of physicians and researchers collaborate with experts from across the nation to offer life-changing therapies, drugs and devices. At HonorHealth Research Institute, patients have access to tomorrow’s health innovations, today. Learn more at: HonorHealth.com/research.
