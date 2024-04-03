National CleanUp Day Urges Corporate Support for Environmental Sustainability
National CleanUp Day is the largest single-day cleanup event in the United States.
Even with two million volunteers, the challenge persists. We firmly believe that organizations stepping forward will be instrumental in the success of National CleanUp Day.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National CleanUp Day® is calling on North American corporations to join forces to champion environmental responsibility. With National CleanUp Day marking its eighth consecutive year on September 21, 2024, the organization seeks to amplify its impact by enlisting corporate partners in its mission to clean and enhance America's communities.
"Since the inception of National CleanUp Day, we've been immensely grateful for the steadfast support of numerous corporate sponsors including PINK, Planet Oat, and Foresters Financial,” said Steve Jewett, Founder and President of National CleanUp Day. "As we look ahead, we recognize the imperative of fostering a community-driven approach. Now, more than ever, we see this moment as a pivotal opportunity to unite in collective action and embrace shared responsibility."
Established in 2017, National CleanUp Day has evolved into the largest single-day cleanup initiative nationwide, mobilizing two million volunteers each year. By harnessing strategic alliances with global entities such as World Cleanup Day and Earth Day, National CleanUp Day aspires to foster a collective consciousness toward nurturing a cleaner, healthier outdoor environment.
ANT Creative, the marketing and communications company spearheading National CleanUp Day's marketing and development efforts, underscores the pivotal role of corporate collaboration in realizing the transformative potential of the event. "Besides financial contributions, which are undeniably vital, we must cultivate a culture of collective responsibility," said Noah Ullman of ANT Creative. "Addressing the issue of litter demands a concerted, community-wide effort. Even with two million volunteers, the challenge persists. We need broader support, and we firmly believe that organizations stepping forward with both financial backing and tangible action will be instrumental in the success of National CleanUp Day."
Recent findings stress the importance for businesses to adopt purpose-driven approaches to satisfy socially conscious consumers and employees:
- 70% of millennials prioritize socially and environmentally committed companies.
- 88% of employees at purpose-driven companies express higher loyalty.
- 88% of firms correlate purpose with profits, while 97% link it to employee morale.
- 78% of companies report increased CSR awareness among employees.
Participation in National CleanUp Day on September 21, 2024 presents a unique opportunity for businesses to highlight environmental sustainability and community welfare. To learn more about how your organization can get involved, please visit nationalcleanupday.org or email info@antcreative.ai.
About National CleanUp Day: National CleanUp Day, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is more than an annual event - it's a powerful call to action for individuals to take responsibility for keeping our urban, rural, and outdoor spaces free of litter and trash. We engage individuals, communities, and organizations to instill a sense of responsibility and environmental stewardship. To learn more about our initiatives, upcoming events, and how you can contribute to the movement, visit nationalcleanupday.org.
About ANT Creative: Discover ANT Creative, where over 70 years of collective marketing and communications expertise converge to form a dynamic force in storytelling. Founded by Abby Turpin, Noah Ullman, and Tim Shephard, distinguished leaders from a national nonprofit's marketing and communications division, ANT Creative embodies the resilience and collaborative ethos of an ant colony. With a national reach, our team seamlessly integrates cutting-edge AI technologies into our authentic narratives, ensuring both speed and productivity without compromising quality. Through cause marketing, we forge meaningful connections between brands and causes, while our proficiency in elevating stories through video enhances emotional resonance and visual impact. At ANT Creative, our mission is clear: to craft narratives that deeply resonate with audiences and drive positive, lasting change. Explore our transformative storytelling at antcreative.ai and join us in shaping narratives that inspire.
