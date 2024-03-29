Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,609 in the last 365 days.

Zombie 2nd Trustee Sale Reversal: How Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Helped Rebecca Taylor Avoid Foreclosure

Rescuing Homeownership: Rebecca Harlow Taylor's Triumph Over Foreclosure with Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca Harlow Taylor was on the brink of losing her home to foreclosure when she discovered a lifeline through the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. Facing a sale date of April 18, 2024, Rebecca turned to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a trusted organization with a track record of assisting individuals with mortgage-related challenges.

Upon finding the organization through a Google search, Rebecca was heartened by their impressive five-star reviews and A+ Better Business Bureau rating. She reached out to them immediately, seeking assistance with her impending foreclosure.

Upon consulting with the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, it was discovered that Rebecca was facing not just one, but two mortgage challenges. A second mortgage, unbeknownst to her (commonly referred to as a Zombie Loan), had already foreclosed on her property on the very day she sought help.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates wasted no time in referring her to Consumer Defense Law Group, PC to assist in reversing the Surplus Zombie Loan Trustee Sale of Rebecca's property. Simultaneously, efforts were made to successfully secure a loan modification for her first mortgage.

As Consumer Defense Law Group, PC diligently pursued legal action against the second lender, Civil Case # 23LBCV02402, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates successfully facilitated Rebecca's approval for a loan modification on her primary mortgage.

Reflecting on her experience, Rebecca expresses profound gratitude for the exemplary service she received from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. Their swift and effective intervention and referral not only saved her home from foreclosure but also provided her with much-needed peace of mind during a time of immense uncertainty.

For individuals facing similar mortgage challenges, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates stands as a beacon of hope, offering expert guidance and support to navigate complex financial situations.

For more information about the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and their services, visit www.nacalaw.org

J. De La Vega
NonProfit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
+1 855-622-2435
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Zombie 2nd Trustee Sale Reversal: How Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Helped Rebecca Taylor Avoid Foreclosure

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more