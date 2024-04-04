i-Health, Inc. and Lovell, Inc. Announce Partnership to Increase Access to DoD’s Military Health System
Select Curturelle products will be available through Lovell's DAPA to the DoD.
Through this strategic partnership and collaboration, we will be supporting many Military healthcare providers and their patients[...]”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and i-Health, Inc., a global consumer health and wellness company, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will represent i-Health, Inc. as their Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.
— Bill Garrett, Director of the i-Health, Inc. Medical Channel
i-Health, Inc.–a wholly owned subsidiary of dsm-firmenich–is a global consumer health and wellness company. i-Health develops, markets, and distributes branded products that support health and wellness. As a part of this partnership, Lovell will be carrying Culturelle® Probiotics on their Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) with the Department of Defense.
Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"This partnership with i-Health, Inc. is a big deal for the Lovell portfolio. i-Health is responsible for bringing many products that we know and love as consumers to the shelf, and we are excited to help bring these products to the Federal Market,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.
“i- Health, Inc. is excited to partner with Lovell Government Services. Through this strategic partnership and collaboration, we will be supporting many Military healthcare providers and their patients with our products that are developed to address actual health issues and backed by a large body of high-quality scientific evidence,” said Bill Garrett, Director of the i-Health, Inc. Medical Channel.
About i-Health, Inc.
i-Health, Inc. exists to serve unspoken and overlooked health issues, so that people can live life to their full potential. i-Health, Inc’s dedication to quality is a commitment solidly backed by quality ingredients, stringent quality control measures and continuous improvement through research and innovation. i-Health, Inc. believes in best-in-class formulations and relies on strong science to support our brands. Each year i-Health, Inc. helps 10 million women’s urinary and vaginal health issues, 5 million adults’ digestive health issues and 4.5 million kids and babies’ gut and immunity health issues.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn