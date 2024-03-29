Serena Mastin Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine as an Empowering Women to Follow in 2024
The Cover Story titled "The Beating Heart of Empowerment" highlights the journey of resilience and empowerment of Serena Mastin.
The only hope in making the world a better place is by transforming ourselves first.”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its bid to celebrate Women’s History Month, Exeleon Magazine released its latest issue featuring the Most Empowering Women Leaders to Follow in 2024.
— Serena Mastin
Exeleon Magazine is a business-focused platform for leaders across the globe. The magazine comprises key insights about business, entrepreneurship, growth, startups, and leadership.
Featuring on the Cover of this issue is Serena Mastin, the visionary founder of Pulse Marketing.
In the cover story titled "The Beating Heart of Empowerment," we look into Serena’s journey from her early years, which were marked by adversity and resilience, to her rise as a successful entrepreneur and motivational speaker.
As the leader of Pulse Marketing, Serena has impacted the marketing industry with her fractional marketing model, providing small and medium-sized businesses with access to a comprehensive team of experts without the financial burden. Her approach to leadership is characterized by transparency, self-awareness, and a deep commitment to nurturing genuine human connections. As a recently published author, Serena proudly disseminated her memoir, “Exposed: You Can’t Heal When You Hide.” She cites the publication as her most notable achievement thus far, and the book exposes details about her unique life story.
In the words of Serena, "The only hope in making the world a better place is by transforming ourselves first." Her leadership philosophy, rooted in L.U.V. (Listening, Understanding, and Validating), and her commitment to creating a culture of empowerment within her team, are highlighted in the article.
The issue also includes Natalie Suppes' feature, "Sick and Successful," Interview with Gloria Kolb and environmental advocate Amy Green, and more.
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
About Pulse Marketing
Pulse Marketing is an award-winning marketing and advertising agency founded by Serena Mastin in 2013. The agency creates content, graphics, web designs, and advertising campaigns that connect people with brands. Also known for numerous accolades in recognition of their professional accomplishments, Pulse Marketing Inc. is a seven-time National Telly Award winner and has received thirty-one American Advertising Awards, nine Communicator Awards, five MarCom Awards, and eight Davey Awards.
