Polymyositis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Investigates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Polymyositis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Polymyositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Polymyositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Polymyositis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Polymyositis Market Report:

The Polymyositis market size was valued approximately USD 88 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

As of 2022, there were around 184,204 reported cases of diagnosed prevalent Inflammatory Myositis in the 7MM (Seven Major Markets). Projections indicate an anticipated upward trend in these cases, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Out of a total of 90,064 diagnosed prevalent cases of Inflammatory Myositis, Polymyositis constituted approximately 27,565 cases in the United States in 2022. It is anticipated that these cases will continue to rise at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the entire forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Polymyositis MarketPolymyositis MarketDuring 2022, the European Union 4 (EU4) and the UnitedKingdom collectively represented 34,459 diagnosed prevalent cases of Polymyositis. Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest total with 11,185 diagnosed prevalent cases of Polymyositis, while Spain had the lowest number, recording a total of 3,504 diagnosed prevalent cases.

Arjenx is currently advancing Efgartigimod through Phase II/III clinical development, with an anticipated launch in the forecast period. This is expected to notably expand the evolving market for Polymyositis.

Key Polymyositis Companies: Argenx, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Chester Oddis, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Merck KGaA, Astellas Pharma Inc, Genentech, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Polymyositis Therapies: Efgartigimod, PF1801, tocilizumab, KZR-616, Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Gel, M5049 high dose, Tacrolimus, Rituximab, Froniglutide, PF-06823859, Abatacept subcutaneous, and others

The Polymyositis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Polymyositis affects females more as compared to males

The Polymyositis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Polymyositis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Polymyositis market dynamics.

Polymyositis Overview

Polymyositis is a rare inflammatory disease that primarily affects the skeletal muscles. It is classified as an autoimmune disorder, which means that the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the body's own tissues, in this case, the muscles.

Polymyositis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Polymyositis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Polymyositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Polymyositis

Prevalent Cases of Polymyositis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Polymyositis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Polymyositis

Polymyositis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Polymyositis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Polymyositis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Polymyositis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Polymyositis Therapies and Key Companies

Efgartigimod: Argenx

PF1801: Immunoforge Co. Ltd.

tocilizumab: Chester Oddis

KZR-616: Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Gel: Mallinckrodt

M5049 high dose: Merck KGaA

Tacrolimus: Astellas Pharma Inc

Rituximab: Genentech

Froniglutide: Immunoforge Co. Ltd.

PF-06823859: Pfizer

Abatacept subcutaneous: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Scope of the Polymyositis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Polymyositis Companies: Argenx, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Chester Oddis, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Merck KGaA, Astellas Pharma Inc, Genentech, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Polymyositis Therapies: Efgartigimod, PF1801, tocilizumab, KZR-616, Adrenocorticotropic Hormone Gel, M5049 high dose, Tacrolimus, Rituximab, Froniglutide, PF-06823859, Abatacept subcutaneous, and others

Polymyositis Therapeutic Assessment: Polymyositis current marketed and Polymyositis emerging therapies

Polymyositis Market Dynamics: Polymyositis market drivers and Polymyositis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Polymyositis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Polymyositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Polymyositis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Polymyositis

3. SWOT analysis of Polymyositis

4. Polymyositis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Polymyositis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Polymyositis Disease Background and Overview

7. Polymyositis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Polymyositis

9. Polymyositis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Polymyositis Unmet Needs

11. Polymyositis Emerging Therapies

12. Polymyositis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Polymyositis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Polymyositis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Polymyositis Market Drivers

16. Polymyositis Market Barriers

17. Polymyositis Appendix

18. Polymyositis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

