Myelofibrosis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Some of the key facts of the Myelofibrosis Market Report:

The Myelofibrosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 7.3 % during the study period (2019-2032

In November 2023, MorphoSys disclosed favorable initial findings from the Phase III MANIFEST-2 trial, which investigated the BET inhibitor pelabresib combined with the JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib, in comparison to placebo plus ruxolitinib, among myelofibrosis patients who had not previously received JAK inhibitors.

In September 2023, OJJAARA (momelotinib) received approval from the US FDA as the initial and sole therapy specifically for myelofibrosis patients with anemia.

Across various studies conducted in European nations, the annual prevalence of myelofibrosis varied between 0.5 to 9 cases per 100,000 individuals.

In 2023, the overall prevalent population of myelofibrosis in the 7MM was approximately 40,000 cases and is expected to rise over the study duration from 2019 to 2032.

Key Myelofibrosis Companies: Lynk Pharmaceuticals, Samus Therapeutics, Taiga Biotechnologies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Keros Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech AB, Actuate Therapeutics Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, AbbVie, Sierra Oncology, and others

Key Myelofibrosis Therapies: LNK01002, PU-H-71, TBX-2400, BMS-986158, TP-3654, KER-050, GB2064, 9-ING-41, Selinexor, Navitoclax, Momelotinib, and others

The Myelofibrosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Myelofibrosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Myelofibrosis market dynamics.

Myelofibrosis Overview

Myelofibrosis is a rare type of bone marrow disorder characterized by the abnormal production of blood cells, leading to scarring (fibrosis) in the bone marrow. In this condition, the bone marrow becomes increasingly fibrous, impairing its ability to produce normal blood cells. This can result in a decrease in the production of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

Myelofibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Myelofibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Myelofibrosis

Prevalent Cases of Myelofibrosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Myelofibrosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Myelofibrosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Myelofibrosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Myelofibrosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Myelofibrosis Therapies and Key Companies

LNK01002: Lynk Pharmaceuticals

PU-H-71: Samus Therapeutics

TBX-2400: Taiga Biotechnologies

BMS-986158: Bristol-Myers Squibb

TP-3654: Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc.

KER-050: Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

GB2064: Galecto Biotech AB

9-ING-41: Actuate Therapeutics Inc.

Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics In

Navitoclax: AbbVie

Momelotinib: Sierra Oncology

Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

Myelofibrosis Market Drivers

Increase in R&D for the development of new and effective drug for the treatment • Increasing Incidence in Elderly Population, development of biological therapies or immunotherapies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Myelofibrosis Market.

Myelofibrosis Market Barriers

However, side effects associated with the drugs, high cost of therapy and other factors are creating obstacles in the Myelofibrosis Market growth.

Scope of the Myelofibrosis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Myelofibrosis Companies: Lynk Pharmaceuticals, Samus Therapeutics, Taiga Biotechnologies, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Keros Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech AB, Actuate Therapeutics Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, AbbVie, Sierra Oncology, and others

Key Myelofibrosis Therapies: LNK01002, PU-H-71, TBX-2400, BMS-986158, TP-3654, KER-050, GB2064, 9-ING-41, Selinexor, Navitoclax, Momelotinib, and others

Myelofibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Myelofibrosis current marketed and Myelofibrosis emerging therapies

Myelofibrosis Market Dynamics: Myelofibrosis market drivers and Myelofibrosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Myelofibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Myelofibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

