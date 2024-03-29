New Frontiers TV Series Airing on Fox Business Saturday, March 30th, 2024, at 5-5:30 PM ET Hosted by Gina Grad

Planet TV Studios

Produced by Planet TV Studios, New Frontiers is an engaging TV series in short documentary form which is aired on TV & VOD digital platforms available globally.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 30th, 2024, on Fox Business between 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, Planet TV Studios is releasing "New Frontiers in The Cellular and Gene Therapy," "New Frontiers in Responsible Mining," "New Frontiers in Precision Medicine," "New Frontiers in Prescription Advocacy," and "New Frontiers in Medical Device Sterilization."

Planet TV Studios is thrilled to welcome Gina Grad back as their host. Gina, hailing from Los Angeles, California, is a multi-talented individual, serving as an accomplished author, podcast host, and radio personality. She is best known for her previous role as the co-host and news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, a podcast that once held the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded episodes. Gina's broadcasting experience extends to her time as an anchor on KFI 640 AM and as a morning host on 100.3 FM. Presently, she leads "The Bryan and Gina Show, The Official Podcast of LA Magazine." Beyond her broadcasting endeavors, Gina is also the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book aimed at aiding kids and stepparents in navigating the complexities of blended families.

Planet TV Studios stands at the forefront of content creation, focusing on producing films, television shows, documentaries, commercials, and docudramas.

Christian Alain Kelch, Planet TV Studios CEO, stated "We chose FOX Business over other business networks primarily due to its extensive reach and the demographic's interest in innovative and disruptive content. FOX Business boasts the widest reach among all business networks and is unequivocally the leader in this space." The forthcoming program on FOX Business will span 30 minutes and will be segmented into five parts.

"New Frontiers in The Cellular and Gene Therapy" featuring Andelyn Biosciences

Andelyn Biosciences, with 20+ years in gene therapy, supports curative gene therapy development globally. Specializing in plasmid manufacturing, process development, and GMP production up to 2,000L, Andelyn accelerates innovative therapy manufacturing with advanced tools and regulatory support. Learn more at https://andelynbio.com.

"New Frontiers in Responsible Mining" featuring Artisanal Gold Council

Founded with a dedication to enhancing the welfare of artisanal gold miners and their communities, the Artisanal Gold Council (AGC) endeavors to revolutionize the gold mining sector into a socially and environmentally conscious industry. The organization envisages a future wherein responsible mining practices harmonize with flourishing local communities and ecosystems. For more information, please visit https://artisanalgold.org.

"New Frontiers in Precision Medicine" featuring TissueGnostics.

TissueGnostics offers state-of-the-art tissue cytometers that are fully integrated, catering to whole-slide imaging encompassing brightfield, fluorescence, confocal, and multispectral imaging, and advanced analysis of tissue sections, cultured cells, TMAs, smears, and more. Discover TissueGnostics' solutions for spatial phenotyping, single-cell analysis, molecular single-cell profiling, tissue classification based on machine learning, and numerous other capabilities. For more information, please visit https://tissuegnostics.com.

"New Frontiers in Prescription Advocacy" featuring RX Help Centers.

RX Help Centers is a top U.S. prescription advocate, offering unmatched affordability and invaluable services. With programs for thousands of medications, they help individuals save on prescriptions. To learn more please visit https://www.rxhelpcenters.com.

"New Frontiers in Medical Device Sterilization" featuring Blue Line Sterilization Services

Blue Line Sterilization Services (BLSS), an ISO certified contract sterilization company based in Novato, CA, specializes in EO/EtO sterilization for small loads with fast turnaround times. Recognizing the urgency in device design and development, BLSS collaborates with local microbiology testing labs to offer low-cost, quick-turnaround solutions, meeting clients' tight schedules and budgets effectively. For more information, please visit https://bluelineeto.com.

These participants have demonstrated themselves as prominent innovators in their respective fields of expertise.

Planet TV Studios is broadening its distribution beyond national cable TV and is presently distributing and promoting their series to millions of viewers worldwide through their Roku channel, Amazon App, Google Chromecast, iTunes, YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Tumblr, DailyMotion, and various other platforms. To get a sneak peek of this upcoming episode, dedicated in memory of Hunter Kelch, please visit New Frontiers Episodes on Fox Business March 30th 2024.

For more information about the series, please visit https://planettvstudios.com / https://planettvstudios.com/backstage/ or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.

