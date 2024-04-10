This June in Toquerville, UT for the Inaugural Field of Honor event!

Settler's Junction is kicking off the summer with a bang by hosting their very first Field of Honor in June.

When we honor our flag, we honor what we stand for as a Nation, Freedom, Equality, Justice and Hope.” — Ronald Reagan

Toquerville, UT Inaugural Field of Honor®

June 13th – 18th

Settler’s Junction RV Resort

Event Location:

1700 South 750 West

Exit 27 off I-15

Toquerville, UT 84774

Picture this - rows and rows of a hundred American flags waving proudly in the breeze, creating a stunning visual display that's sure to tug at your heartstrings. It's going to be a beautiful and patriotic tribute to our nation's flag and all it stands for. So, mark your calendars, grab your friends and family, and come on down to Settler’s Junction RV Resort to celebrate the red, white, and blue in style.

Settler’s Junction is gearing up to host its inaugural Field of Honor event this June, in celebration of Flag Day. This unique gathering will provide an opportunity for the community to come together and honor individuals through flag sponsorship. As the community eagerly awaits this special occasion, Settler’s Junction invites everyone to participate in this meaningful tribute, which promises to be a memorable and impactful experience for all involved. Join us as we delve into the details of this upcoming event and explore the significance of honoring individuals through the symbolic gesture of flag sponsorship.

Sponsoring and dedicating a flag in honor of a loved one, such as a veteran, first responder, active-duty military, fallen servicemen & women, heroes in our lives, and hometown heroes, is a powerful way to show appreciation and respect for their sacrifice and service. This gesture not only serves as a symbol of gratitude but also ensures that their legacy lives on for generations to come. By participating in this thoughtful act, you are not only honoring the individuals themselves but also recognizing the sacrifices made by all heroes who have dedicated their lives to serving others. This act fosters a sense of community support and unity while paying tribute to those who have selflessly served our country and communities. It is an opportunity to express gratitude, respect, and admiration for their commitment to duty and service.

Flag sponsorship and dedications offer a unique opportunity for individuals or businesses to show their support for an event while also receiving a tangible keepsake. At a cost of $50, sponsors can have their flag prominently displayed throughout the duration of the event, serving as a visible symbol of their contribution. This not only provides exposure for the sponsor but also adds to the overall decor and atmosphere of the occasion. Additionally, at the end of the event, sponsors are able to take home their flag as a memento of their participation and support. This type of sponsorship not only benefits the event organizers by offsetting costs but also allows sponsors to feel connected to and involved in the event in a meaningful way.

We are proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from our upcoming event will be donated to Racing Anxiety, a reputable nonprofit organization dedicated to providing crucial support and resources for individuals struggling with mental health issues. By contributing to this worthy cause, we are demonstrating our commitment to advocating for mental wellness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges. Through this donation, we aim to empower Racing Anxiety in its vital mission of promoting mental health awareness and offering assistance to those in need. By supporting Racing Anxiety, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals facing mental health struggles and contribute towards fostering a more compassionate and understanding society.

