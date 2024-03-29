Sohayla Ali Couture Presents "Enchanted" Bridal Fashion Collection

Enchanted Collection by Sohayla Alí Couture Enchanted Collection by Sohayla Alí Couture Designer & Creative Director: Sohayla Alí

Renowned Egyptian bridal designer Sohayla Ali introduces "Enchanted," a blend of youthful vibrancy and timeless charm, celebrating modern brides.

"As a designer, I strive to merge tradition with innovation, weaving dreams into reality with every creation I bring to life.” — Sohayla Alí

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sohayla Ali Couture, the renowned Egyptian bridal designer, is proud to introduce "Enchanted," a captivating bridal fashion collection that embodies the essence of youthful vibrancy and timeless charm.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this collection celebrates the young spirit of modern brides while embracing the grace and elegance of traditional bridal aesthetics.

A Journey from Paris to Egypt

After graduating from the American International School of Egypt, Sohayla Ali moved to Paris to study fashion design at the École Supérieure des Arts et Techniques de la Mode (ESMOD), one of the world's most prestigious fashion schools. Living in the fashion capital and immersing herself in the Parisian fashion scene provided her with a unique perspective that influenced her creative approach.

The Sohayla Ali Couture Brand

The Sohayla Ali Couture brand was launched in Egypt in 2018 and quickly gained recognition as a luxurious label catering to a discerning clientele. Her meticulous focus on handcrafting and the use of embroidery to capture the essence of luxury has made her a force to be reckoned with in the bridal fashion industry. The house of Sohayla Ali presents not only Haute Couture but also Ready-to-Wear and wedding dresses, making it a source of inspiration for women worldwide.

Empowering Mission

Sohayla Ali Couture's mission is to empower women through fashion. Each unique and innovative design aims to make women feel strong, confident, and beautiful. The confidence these outfits provide is the key to facing the world with determination.

Sohayla Ali Couture has not only left its mark on the fashion world but has also contributed to the resurgence of Egyptian craftsmanship and labour. The brand embodies the vision of a bridal designer who embraces both the past and the future with timeless beauty.