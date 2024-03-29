Erika Greenwood Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Inspirational Book, "Against All Odds"

Erika Greenwood

CARMEL, IN, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erika Greenwood embarks on an exhilarating journey with SuccessBooks® to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Against All Odds,” alongside renowned author Lisa Nichols and an esteemed group of contributors.

Scheduled for release in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” is poised to enrapture readers with tales of resilience, showcasing stories of unwavering determination that transcend challenges and barriers.

Erika Greenwood, a seasoned Certified Public Accountant based in Indiana, brings an exceptional wealth of financial expertise and industry knowledge to the collaboration. Armed with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and an MBA in Marketing from Indiana University, she embodies a potent blend of technical skills and strategic acumen.

With over 25 remarkable years in finance and IT roles in corporate America, Erika's insights and skills are invaluable. Her experience managing budgets exceeding $3 Billion for a Fortune 200 company highlights her capacity to navigate financial complexities on a grand scale. Additionally, her leadership in managing accounts payable teams underscores her strong leadership and team management capabilities.

Beyond her corporate roles, Erika is passionate about personal development. Her transformative journey, marked by winning a ticket to what she thought was a speaking conference but turned out to be a life-altering personal development event, shifted her perspective on life and helped heal important relationships. In 2022, she became a Lisa Nichols Certified Transformational Trainer, further solidifying her commitment to personal growth and empowerment.

Now, Erika is on a mission to share her knowledge, life experiences, and learnings to help others navigate the complex world of finance and empower them to take control of their financial future. She aims to equip you with the tools necessary to create robust financial portfolios, drawing from her firsthand experiences and expertise.

In her leisure time, Erika cherishes moments spent with her family and friends, attending concerts and plays, traveling and indulging in her love for walking, which led her to complete nineteen half marathons.

For more information, visit Erika Greenwood's website at www.myeducatedmoney.com or contact her via email at erika@myeducatedmoney.com. Connect with her on Instagram @ecgreenwood and Facebook @ecgreenwood.

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to welcome Erika Greenwood as a co-author of "Against All Odds.” Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where the collective narratives of Erika Greenwood, Lisa Nichols, and an exceptional team of authors promise to inspire and uplift readers worldwide.