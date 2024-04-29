Waterless Cosmetics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's "Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024" provides a thorough overview of the market. According to TBRC's forecast, the waterless cosmetics market is expected to reach $17.11 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.5%.
The waterless cosmetics market is expanding due to increasing demand for chemical-free cosmetics. Asia-Pacific is projected to have the largest share of the waterless cosmetics market. Key players in this market include Clensta International Pvt. Ltd., Kao Corporation, Ktein Biotech Private Limited, L’Oreal SA, and Living Organic Loving Ingredients.
Waterless Cosmetics Market Segments
• By Type: Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Other Types
• By Price Range: Economy, Mid-Range, Premium
• By Customer Orientation: Men, Women, Unisex
• By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global waterless cosmetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Waterless cosmetics refer to beauty products that are free from water using soothing botanical ingredients that help with the application, hydration, texture, and dissolving of water-soluble actives (like vitamin C) so they work better on the skin and are used for healthier, more sustainable alternatives in cosmetics.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Waterless Cosmetics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Waterless Cosmetics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Waterless Cosmetics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
