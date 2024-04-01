Navy Museum Development Foundation & Massa Products Corporation partner at Sea-Air-Space in 2024
Visit Booth 957 to learn how the lessons of yesterday are as relevant as ever today!HINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its 2nd year exhibiting at Sea-Air-Space, Massa Products Corporation is incredibly excited to be sharing its booth space with the National Navy Museum Development Fund (NMDF). The Navy Museum Development Foundation is spearheading the campaign to create the new home for the National Museum of the US Navy. This collaboration will provide a glimpse into how companies like Massa and the innovative technologies they provide empower our Naval forces.
Massa Products Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and innovates SONAR and Ultrasonic sensing solutions for Defense & Industrial applications. Founded in 1945 by one of the field’s most influential figures, Frank Massa, the company remains family owned and is currently run by his granddaughter, CEO/CINO Dawn Massa Stancavish. Through today, they have been awarded over 170 US patents and provide over 60% of the Sonar Transducers used on the SSNs, SSBNs, and SSGNs, in addition to other Naval and Commercial offerings. They have hosted numerous flag-officer and congressional visits over the last year, and remain a key element in the submarine industrial base of the United States.
Come learn more about why when sensing matters most for Sea, Air & Space, there is one business, one name, one family – MASSA. (SAS Booth #957)
