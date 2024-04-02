TapClicks to Sponsor and Exhibit at the L24 Localogy Conference in Texas

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies and brands, will sponsor and exhibit at L24, the annual event by Localogy.

L24, “The Next Generation in Local,” is the premier gathering of locally-driven SaaS, agencies, brands, and media, designed to educate and empower leaders in local. It simultaneously unites SaaS, multi-location brands, media, and marketing services from across the ecosystem.

L24 features top-name speakers and exhibitors, and will be held April 15 - 17, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. To register for the L24 conference, see https://resource.localogy.com/l24.

TapClicks sponsors the event, and will have a booth in the exhibit hall showing its advanced Smart Marketing integrated platform. Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks, commented, “Localogy's L24 features speakers and attendees who are leaders in local, social, search, websites, location, AI and more. This event is an excellent opportunity for us to share information on our products and technology, our latest exciting research, and to offer our business expertise.”

To set up an advance meeting with TapClicks during the show, please email sales@tapclicks.com.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of Smart Marketing platforms, including unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

About Localogy

For more than 20 years, Localogy has been the informed thought leader and unifying voice of local, joining media, brands, agencies, and SaaS companies who empower success for local businesses. See www.localogy.com.