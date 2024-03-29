Voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Titan N.V.
BREUKELEN, NETHERLANDS, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan N.V. (“Titan”) publishes the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of March 29, 2024.
Shareholders holding 1.129.329 (55%) out of the total number of 2.050.154 outstanding ordinary shares were present or represented at the meeting. The following proposals were voted on:
• Agenda item 2: Proposal to adopt the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of September 6, 2023.
• Agenda item 4a: Proposal for adoption of the financial statements FY 2023.
• Agenda item 4b: Proposal for appropriation of the net result FY 2023.
• Agenda item 4c: Proposal to discharge the members of the Executive Board.
• Agenda item 4d: Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board.
• Agenda item 4e: Proposal to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as auditors for the financial year 2024.
• Agenda item 5: Proposal to appoint Zwier van Puijenbroek as member of the Executive Board.
• Agenda item 6: Proposal to authorize a possible delisting of shares and dissolution of the Company.
• Agenda item 7: Proposal to advise on the Remuneration report FY 2023, subject to art. 2:136b, section 2 Dutch Civil Code.
• Agenda item 8: Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors regarding the issue of shares (options, warrants, convertibles) and the restriction or exclusion of any pre-emptive rights.
All proposals were adopted with (rounded off) 100% of the votes present. For questions about this press release, please contact Investor Relations of Titan via info@titan-nv.com.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of Titan N.V. as well as certain related plans and objectives, and may be expressed in a variety of ways, such as ‘expects’, ‘projects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’ or similar words. Titan N.V. has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. Titan N.V. therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. Titan N.V. also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.
For more information, please contact:
Titan N.V.
E-mail: info@titan-nv.com
Address: De Corridor 5d, 3621 ZA Breukelen
About Titan
Titan N.V. is a company without business activities and without staff since September 13, 2023. As per September 13, 2023 Titan N.V. , previously called TIE Kinetix N.V., has transferred all of its activities and operations to SPS International Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SPS Commerce, Inc.
END OF PRESS RELEASE
Zwier van Puijenbroek
Shareholders holding 1.129.329 (55%) out of the total number of 2.050.154 outstanding ordinary shares were present or represented at the meeting. The following proposals were voted on:
• Agenda item 2: Proposal to adopt the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of September 6, 2023.
• Agenda item 4a: Proposal for adoption of the financial statements FY 2023.
• Agenda item 4b: Proposal for appropriation of the net result FY 2023.
• Agenda item 4c: Proposal to discharge the members of the Executive Board.
• Agenda item 4d: Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board.
• Agenda item 4e: Proposal to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as auditors for the financial year 2024.
• Agenda item 5: Proposal to appoint Zwier van Puijenbroek as member of the Executive Board.
• Agenda item 6: Proposal to authorize a possible delisting of shares and dissolution of the Company.
• Agenda item 7: Proposal to advise on the Remuneration report FY 2023, subject to art. 2:136b, section 2 Dutch Civil Code.
• Agenda item 8: Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors regarding the issue of shares (options, warrants, convertibles) and the restriction or exclusion of any pre-emptive rights.
All proposals were adopted with (rounded off) 100% of the votes present. For questions about this press release, please contact Investor Relations of Titan via info@titan-nv.com.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of Titan N.V. as well as certain related plans and objectives, and may be expressed in a variety of ways, such as ‘expects’, ‘projects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’ or similar words. Titan N.V. has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. Titan N.V. therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. Titan N.V. also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.
For more information, please contact:
Titan N.V.
E-mail: info@titan-nv.com
Address: De Corridor 5d, 3621 ZA Breukelen
About Titan
Titan N.V. is a company without business activities and without staff since September 13, 2023. As per September 13, 2023 Titan N.V. , previously called TIE Kinetix N.V., has transferred all of its activities and operations to SPS International Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SPS Commerce, Inc.
END OF PRESS RELEASE
Zwier van Puijenbroek
Titan N.V.
info@titan-nv.com