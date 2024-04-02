Meet Dew, a fairy that wears glasses. Author Mary Brodsky launches “Fairies of Harmony Grove” Series
Author Mary Brodsky Launches “Fairies of Harmony Grove” Series: 1st Young Readers' Books that Feature Diverse, Down-to-Earth Fairies
Every book, starting with Dew Falls Lightly, will delight children and really bring the message home that fairies come in every shape, color, and from every culture.”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebel Books Press is pleased to announce the publication of “Dew Falls Lightly," the first in a series of ten young reader children’s books, by beloved author Mary Brodsky. The series, Fairies of Harmony Grove, features main characters from around the world and is lovingly created to offer children ten down-to-earth fairies that are from different cultures around the world.
Contrary to the cookie-cutter “perfect” looking fairies found in today’s children’s books, author Mary Brodsky created her first character, Dew, featuring a girl with glasses, that will share a universally relatable and powerful image for young children everywhere.
“I am a mother and grandmother, and I knew that I wanted to give children everywhere the chance to see magical fairies who looked like them, which is a very empowering message to share with young readers,” noted author Mary Brodsky. “Every book, starting with Dew Falls Lightly, will delight children and really bring the message home that fairies come in every shape, color, and from every culture.”
The gorgeous illustrations in “Dew Falls Lightly” and all the upcoming ten books are designed by a gifted watercolor artist, and reinforce the importance of helping others and understanding the significance of personal roles. Diversity is the overarching theme here, with each book teaching children the beauty of cultures from around the world.
Dew is the fairy in charge of providing the morning dew in Harmony Grove and the story begins with Dew flying through the air with little regard for her surroundings because she is late to perform her daily responsibility. Brodsky writes, “The little fairy known as Dew was late. The morning was on its way and she hadn’t even begun to prepare for it. She must get below the waterfall and fill her tiny teardrop wand with the magical healing dew water from the milky pool beneath.”
Dew Falls Lightly is a powerful lesson for young children about the beauty that we all have inside of us.
“The most important thing we can do for ourselves is to own our actions and take care of how we share them with others,” said author Mary Brodsky. “Then, we find the happiness we are giving, as it comes right back to us.”
To find Dew Falls Lightly, visit any bookstore online, including Barnes and Noble; Books-a-million; Amazon, and more.
About author Mary Brodsky
Mary Brodsky is a mother, grandmother, wife, and author. This beloved children's book author is famous for her stories, focusing on diverse characters who spread a message of kindness, diversity, and sweetness.
Mary Brodsky is the author of The Magic Door (2023) and Fairies of Harmony Grove Series, including ten books slated for publication throughout 2024.
Dew Falls Lightly by Mary Brodsky is a powerful story, and the first of a fairy series, that reinforces the importance of helping others and understanding the significance of personal roles. Diversity is the overarching theme here, with each fairy and character illustrated by an artist with a keen eye for fairies that represent girls of every shape, color, and culture.
Dew Falls Lightly is the first book in the Fairies of Harmony Grove Series and can be purchased wherever books are sold.
About Rebel Books Press
Founded in 2021 by journalist, author, and poet Diane Lilli, the woman-owned Rebel Books Press offers writers access to professional publishing services and much more.
Authors are requested to choose a nonprofit of their choice and give a small portion of their proceeds to a worthy cause. Every author takes an active role in choosing their compensation; stores royalties, and marketing.
Rebel Books Press offers authors publication in over 40,000 bookstores, in the US, UK, EU, and globally. Learn more at RebelBooksPress.com.
