icebreaker launches latest campaign daring to ask consumers "Do you know what your clothes are made of?"

The brand reflects on how plastic is still dominating the apparel fashion industry and invites consumers to choose ‘real'.

STABIO, SWITZERLAND, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remember when sheep took over the streets of Paris? In a world where distinguishing between what's real and what's fake can be tricky – whether it’s telling AI from reality, or natural from synthetic clothing – icebreaker decided to have a bit of fun. While the sheep invasion may have been fake, icebreaker reinforces its unwavering commitment to crafting real, authentic, natural clothing. Since 1995, the brand have led a movement towards a more natural way of living by taking unnecessary plastic out of performance apparel.

F*KE NO. Choose Real.

In an era where the clothing industry casts a formidable shadow on the global stage of textile waste, plastic microfibres and gas emissions, icebreaker’s question emerges as an inquiry into the very fabric of our garments. The apparel landscape is currently dominated by polyester and nylon, together representing a staggering 69% of the global apparel composition. A trajectory outlined by Georgia Rae-Taylor, sustainability strategy director at environmental consultancy Eco-age, projects this figure to swell to 75% by 2030. It's a narrative of synthetic saturation, one that compromises the essence of genuine, nature-inspired performance fibres. With the question, "Do you know what your clothes are made of?", icebreaker is asking individuals to discover the reality of their wardrobe choices. Plastic and synthetics may prevail in the majority of the apparel industry, but the brand prefers to champion a different narrative — one that focuses on all the benefits of wearing merino and plastic-free fibres and not on the discomfort with the artificial. From the tactile discomfort against the skin to the broader ecological impact, every day the brand challenges the status quo of the industry with its natural fibres offering. Amidst the sea of synthetics, icebreaker champions a movement towards a more natural way of living. The brand’s clothing is crafted from nature's performance fibres — real, natural fibres. While they didn’t achieved their 100% plastic-free goal by 2023, the brand proudly stands at 96.14% plastic-free, showcasing unwavering dedication to progress. icebreaker's question is more than just words; it's an invitation to take part to their Move to natural philosophy, for the betterment of the planet and the people

The only tee you will need this summer. 100% merino. 100% performance.

icebreaker believes in the power of natural fibres and their Tech Lite tees are made with the finest 100% merino wool making them natural all-rounders. Super breathable, lightweight, naturally odour resistant tees: It doesn’t get closer to natural than this. Style, function, and performance without compromise. Merino wool has excellent breathability, making it ideal in hot weather. Its fibres absorb and release moisture, allowing skin to breathe and regulate temperature effectively. It manages sweat real quick, and keeps you dry, fresh

and comfortable.

Meet the only essential piece needed to get out there and move. These tees are super breathable and lightweight, made with 100% merino wool, and perfect for your next adventure. It doesn’t get any closer to natural than this.

Fabric main: 100% Merino Wool

Fibre micron: 18.9μ

ABOUT ICEBREAKER

Founded in 1995 in New Zealand, icebreaker set out to pioneer ethical and sustainable natural performance apparel. Now a part of the VF Corporation, icebreaker continues to challenge the status quo while championing natural, transparent, and responsible ways to do business.

For 28 years, icebreaker has looked to nature to create natural, high-performing outdoor clothing as an alternative to synthetic-based apparel. Working with what nature provides and adapting as nature does, the brand enables consumers to join a movement towards a more natural way of living by taking unnecessary plastic out of performance apparel.

Today, icebreaker is available through more than 3,000 specialty outdoor and premium sporting goods stores, in 27 icebreaker-owned retail stores across 38 countries, and direct through our own online store in 19 countries. To discover more, visit icebreaker.com.

