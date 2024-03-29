Strategic Sourcing Inc. Announces a New IT Asset Management System Integration with Service Now
The SSI solution offers a unique integration with ServiceNow, a leading provider of cloud-based IT management solutions.DUBLIN, OH, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Sourcing Inc., a leading nationwide provider of IT Asset Management Solutions announces a unique integration with ServiceNow for a total IT asset lifecycle solution.
Strategic Sourcing Inc. (SSI) today announced a new integrated IT Asset Management System that provides everything an organization needs to manage its IT assets in a single platform, simplifying the process of tracking and managing IT assets throughout their lifecycle.
The SSI solution offers a unique integration with ServiceNow, a leading provider of cloud-based IT management solutions. This enables a seamless integration with the asset tag and serial number by automatically feeding the data into the ServiceNow application immediately after an order is placed. IT no longer has duplicate data entry tasks which are often time-consuming and inaccurate. IT can now have a single pane of glass where they can receive real-time analytics that deliver unparalleled visibility through the IT value chain.
"Strategic Sourcing’s IT Asset Management System integration with ServiceNow will help companies improve their IT operations and gain real-time insights into their IT assets," said Steve Gay, President at SSI. "We are excited to partner with ServiceNow to provide this comprehensive IT asset management solution to our customers. ServiceNow's platform is a perfect fit for our solution, and we are confident that it will help our customers improve their IT operations."
The SSI IT Asset Management System includes the following benefits to organizations:
• IT asset lifecycle management: Companies can track and manage all IT assets in one place, including hardware, software, and licenses.
• Real-time analytics: Gain real-time visibility and insights into the IT assets, such as usage, performance, compliance, and costs.
• Improved operations: Streamlined and integrated asset management processes help organizations maintain control over their IT expenditures and get the most from their investments.
Strategic Sourcing is currently delivering this new solution to large organizations in the Columbus, Ohio area, including several hospitals and a national laboratory, who are using the solution to reduce the labor hours and improve efficiency associated with technology solution purchasing, tracking, and management.
Anyone interested in learning more about Strategic Sourcing Inc.’s IT Asset Management solutions can find out more by visiting their website at stratsourcing.com.
About Strategic Sourcing Inc.: Strategic Sourcing Inc. (SSI) is a leading nationwide provider of IT Asset Management Solutions. SSI helps companies improve their IT operations and gain real-time insights into their IT assets so they can deploy their IT resources where they are needed most, ensuring that every dollar spent on technology yields the highest possible return.
