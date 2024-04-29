Rolling Stock Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Rolling Stock Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The rolling stock market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $82.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Rolling Stock Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rolling stock market size is predicted to reach $82.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the rolling stock market is due to the demand for energy-efficient transport systems. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest rolling stock market share. Major players in the rolling stock market include Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, CRRC Corporation Ltd., GE Transportation,.

Rolling Stock Market Segments

• By Product: Locomotive, Rapid Transit Vehicle, Wagon

• By Locomotive Technology: Conventional Locomotive, Turbocharge Locomotive, Maglev, Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Electro-Diesel Locomotive

• By Component: Pantograph, Axle, Wheelset, Traction Motor, Auxiliary Power System, Other Components

• By End User: Passenger Transit, Cargo Train

• By Geography: The global rolling stock market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The rolling stock refers to wheeled vehicles owned and used by a railroad or motor carrier used to maximize passenger capacity, enhance safety and security, and improve the bottom line.

The main types of products in the rolling stock market are locomotives, rapid transit vehicles, and wagons. The locomotive rolling stock by entities is driven by diesel oil, or electricity as fuel it is an internal combustion engine where it burns heavy diesel oil and generates energy from that for the movement of the engine or it helps for the locomotion. The different locomotive technologies include conventional locomotive, turbocharge locomotive, and maglev and involve several components such as pantograph, axle, wheelset, traction motor, auxiliary power system, and others. The various end-users include passenger transit and cargo trains.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rolling Stock Market Characteristics

3. Rolling Stock Market Trends And Strategies

4. Rolling Stock Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Rolling Stock Market Size And Growth

……

27. Rolling Stock Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Rolling Stock Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

