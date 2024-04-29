Remote Sensing Technology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The remote sensing technology market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Remote Sensing Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the remote sensing technology market size is predicted to reach $26.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The growth in the remote sensing technology market is due to the growing adoption of precision farming technology. North America region is expected to hold the largest remote sensing technology market share. Major players in the remote sensing technology market include Thales Group, DigitalGlobe Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Hexagon AB.

Remote Sensing Technology Market Segments

• By Technology: Active Remote Sensing, Passive Remote Sensing

• By Platform: Satellite, Aerial Systems

• By Application: Landscape Assessment, Security, Air Quality, Hydrology, Forestry, Floodplain Mapping And Emergency Management, Healthcare

• By End User: Military And Intelligence, Weather, Disaster Management, Agriculture And Living Resources, Infrastructure

• By Geography: The global remote sensing technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The remote sensing technology refers to active and passive sensing technology used to collect the information and analyze its physical characteristics. The purpose of remote sensing technology is to detect and track an area by physical characteristics at a distance by measuring its reflected and emitted radiation. It includes Lidar, unique cameras, radar scanning, and others.

