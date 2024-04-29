Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The real time bidding (RTB) market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Real Time Bidding (RTB) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the real time bidding (rtb) market size is predicted to reach $41.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%.

The growth in the real time bidding (rtb) market is due to the growing number of smartphone users. North America region is expected to hold the largest real time bidding (rtb) market share. Major players in the real time bidding (rtb) market include Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Adobe Inc., PubMatic Inc., Smaato Inc., WPP plc, Yandex N. V., Criteo S. A., OpenX Technologies Inc.

Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Segments

• By Ad Format: RTB Image, RTB Video

• By Auction: Open Auction, Invited Auction

• By Applications: Media And Entertainment, Games, Retail And E-Commerce, Travel And Luxury, Mobile Apps, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global real time bidding (rtb) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Real-time bidding refers to the process by which digital advertising inventory is bought and sold. This process occurs between authorized buyers, which helps to evaluate and bid on each available impression. The real time bidding (RTB) is used to sell premium spots that are in high demand, which makes it difficult for publishers to sort through potential buyers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Characteristics

3. Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Size And Growth

……

27. Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Real Time Bidding (RTB) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

