Palliative Care Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Palliative Care Market

The global palliative care market size is projected to reach $25,309 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on condition, the cancer segment held the largest palliative care market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Palliative Care Market generated $11.20 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.30 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑹𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔, 𝑮𝒆𝒕 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒂𝒕: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5482

The global palliative care market is propelled by a surge in government healthcare spending, a growing elderly demographic, and an uptick in life-threatening diseases. Nevertheless, limited access to palliative care services in underdeveloped nations acts as a constraint on market growth. Conversely, emerging markets exhibit high growth potential, offering new avenues for expansion in the foreseeable future.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global palliative care market based on condition, age group, provider, and region.

Based on age group, the adults segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than 90% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The palliative care market is segmented based on condition, age group, provider, and region.

In terms of condition, it is divided into cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and others. Cancer emerged as the leading segment in the global palliative care market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the aging population, increased prevalence of cancer, early cancer screening initiatives, and a rise in specialized palliative care services for cancer patients have significantly fueled market growth. Furthermore, advancements in remote healthcare monitoring technology and the substantial growth potential of emerging economies are poised to offer lucrative expansion opportunities for the market.

Regarding age group, the palliative care market is segmented into adult and pediatric categories. The adult segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the higher prevalence of chronic diseases among adult patients, increased demand for palliative care services among adults, and the adoption of sedentary lifestyles leading to a rise in life-threatening diseases. These factors collectively contribute to the expansion of the adult segment within the palliative care market.

𝑫𝒐 𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝑯𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒚 𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝑶𝒓 𝑺𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄 𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕? 𝑨𝒔𝒌 𝒕𝒐 𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚 𝑬𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒕: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5482

Based on provider, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Amedisys, Inc.

Chemed Corporation (Vitas Healthcare)

Fillmore Capital Partners, LLC (Golden Living Centers/GGNSC Holdings LLC)

Genesis HealthCare (Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.)

Home Instead, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Gentiva Health Services Inc.)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Sunrise Senior Living Centers)

Senior Care Centers of America, Inc.

Seymour Health

UCLA Health